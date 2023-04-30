Wisconsin man who fired shotgun at DoorDash driver sentenced to 5 years in prison

A Washington County, Wisconsin, man who pleaded no contest to firing a shotgun at a food delivery person in February 2022, has been sentenced to five years in prison plus an equal amount of extended supervision, according to reports.

FOX 6 in Milwaukee reported that John Norman, 33, agreed to a plea deal in January, pleading no contest to first-degree recklessly endangering safety. As part of the deal, Norman’s charge of felony bail jumping was dismissed.

On Feb. 16, 2022, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports that a DoorDash employee who was delivering pizza was shot at by a customer.

TRAIN DERAILS IN WISCONSIN NEAR MISSISSIPPI RIVER, SENDING 2 RAILCARS INTO WATER

An investigation found that Norman ordered pizza through DoorDash, and when the driver arrived with the food, a shotgun blast was fired through the door by the suspect.

Norman told investigators he ordered the pizza and accidentally fired the shotgun when the 46-year-old female delivery driver from West Bend arrived.

READ ON THE FOX NEWS APP

Inside a courtroom with gavel in view.

Investigators noticed damage to the front door, specifically a large hole and pieces of the door were scattered outside.

WISCONSIN JUDGE DROPS FORMER PAROLE COMMISSION CHAIR'S FELONY CHARGE

Deputies ordered Norman to come out with his hands up, and although he refused at first, he ultimately complied.

Deputies noted in the criminal complaint, FOX 6 reported, that Norman’s eyes were "severely bloodshot" and he showed signs of intoxication.

When investigators searched the home, they found a 12-gauge shotgun on the floor by the couch, a loaded Glock, shotgun shells and more ammunition.

Court documents stated that Norman was out on bond for an incident in 2021, which included second-degree recklessly endangering safety.