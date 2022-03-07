Wisconsin man fought, bit, spit blood at officers during Marco Island bar skirmish

A Wisconsin man whom police said kicked, bit and spit blood at Marco Island officers is facing multiple charges including threats to kill officers and their families after a bar fight Saturday.

Zachary P. Rigsby, 32, of Oconomowoc, will be arraigned March 28 on 14 charges including four counts of threatening bodily harm on law enforcement officers' family members, four counts of threatening bodily harm on a law enforcement officer, four counts of battery on a law enforcement officer, one count of resisting an officer with violence and one count of disorderly intoxication.

Rigsby bonded out of Collier County Jail on Sunday.

A Marco Island police report said officers were conducting a check shortly after 1 a.m. at the Sand Bar on Elkcam Circle when a group of men fighting spilled out of the bar and into a parking lot.

The report said that one of those involved in the fight, identified as Rigsby, had a large, freely bleeding cut over his right eye and began fighting with Marco Island officers.

During the struggle, the report said Rigsby kicked one officer in the leg and spit blood from his mouth on him.

The report said Rigsby asked for the name and badge number of four of the officers saying he would look them up, return and kill them and their entire families.

An EMS crew that arrived to treat Rigsby's facial wound declined to transport him to Physicians Regional Hospital on Collier Boulevard, expressing fears that he would attack them, the report said

Marco Island officers were assigned to take Rigsby to a hospital and while one officer was placing him in a patrol car Rigsby bit him on the arm.

The police report said that while at the hospital Rigsby threatened medical staff and continued to threaten officers.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Zachary Rigsby facing multiple charges after fight with Marco Island cops