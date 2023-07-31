Wisconsin man found dead at Disney resort after falling from balcony, police say

Officials in Central Florida are investigating after a Wisconsin man was found dead at a Disney resort.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office told USA TODAY deputies received a call just after 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday regarding an unresponsive person at Disney’s Contemporary Resort near Magic Kingdom theme park in Lake Buena Vista.

Arriving medical responders pronounced the man dead on scene.

The sheriff's office identified the man as Jeffrey Vanden Boom, 39.

A Greendale man was found dead July 26 after he fell from his hotel room balcony at Disney's Contemporary Resort, police said.

A fall from a balcony

Boom died after he accidentally fell from a hotel room balcony, the Orange County Medical Examiner told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, part of the USA TODAY Network. His death was ruled accidental.

Boom lived in Greendale, just outside Milwaukee, officials said.

A pending official autopsy will determine the man's official cause and manner of death.

Contributing: Quinn Clark, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Natalie Neysa Alund covers breaking and trending news for USA TODAY. Reach her at nalund@usatoday.com and follow her on Twitter @nataliealund.

