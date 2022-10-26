1

Wisconsin man found guilty in deadly Christmas parade attack

A Wisconsin man on Wednesday was found guilty of murder and other charges for killing six people and injuring dozens of others when he drove his SUV into a Christmas parade near Milwaukee last year.

