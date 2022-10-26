Wisconsin man found guilty in deadly Christmas parade attack

Reuters Videos

STORY: The convoy of bikes, cars and pedestrians travelled towards the Aichi cemetery near Saqez, which is in Kurdistan province. Many were cheering, clapping or banging as they travelled along the road.Reuters was able to confirm the location of the video by the road layout, overpass over the highway as well as mountains in the background, which match satellite imagery. Reuters was not able to independently confirm the date the video was filmed but confirmed it using multiple corroborating visuals from the scene.Iran's semi-official ISNA news agency said about 10,000 people had gathered at the cemetery, adding that the internet was cut off after clashes between security forces and people there.