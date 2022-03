Oxygen

A Texas man whose mother said he had "autistic tendencies" was found guilty of shooting his father in the head as the man slept on the couch. Payden Allen was 18 years-old when he fatally shot Brandon Allen in 2017, according to the Hockley County Sheriff’s Office. On Tuesday, a Hockley County jury found him guilty of murdering his father, despite defense testimony that the Payden, now 23, has intellectual disabilities. “The incident was thoroughly investigated in a partnered effort that resulte