Wisconsin man gets prison time for video of tortured monkey

A western Wisconsin man will spend a year and a day in prison for causing the creation, sale and distribution of a video of a monkey being tortured.

U.S. District Judge William M. Conley handed down the sentence for Kenneth Herrera of Soldiers Grove on Wednesday in Madison. Herrera, 40, also must pay a $5,000 fine, and will serve three years of supervised release after the prison sentence.

What is animal crushing?

Herrera pleaded guilty Sept. 15 to violating the Preventing Animal Cruelty and Torture Act, which makes it illegal to create or distribute depictions of “animal crushing” for sale or distribution.

Animal crushing includes burning, suffocating, impaling or causing the serious bodily injury of animals.

Here's how 'Operation Dry Eyes' worked

Herrera's arrest came as the result of an investigation, dubbed Operation Dry Eyes, involving agents from the FBI and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Agents learned Herrera had ordered videos depicting animal crushing from an international videographer. They also uncovered evidence that, in December 2021, Herrera sent money to a videographer in Indonesia in exchange for a video of a monkey being physically abused.

Officials said Herrera sent detailed instructions to the videographer asking that the monkey be physically abused in specific ways. The videographer agreed to the requests and sent Herrera the video through an encrypted messaging app.

“Video recordings of animal torture are cruel, inhumane and illegal,” Timothy M. O’Shea, U.S. Attorney for Wisconsin's Western District, said in a statement. “Evidence shows that animal torture can be a precursor to other violent crimes. Our office will work with law enforcement, domestically and internationally, to investigate and prosecute all crimes of this nature.”

When did the PACT Act for animals become a law?

In 2010, Congress passed and signed the Animal Crush Video Prohibition Act, banning the creation and distribution of these videos. President Barack Obama signed the measure that year.

The PACT drew bipartisan support in both the House and Senate when it was introduced in 2019. President Donald Trump signed the PACT Act into law in October 2019.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Wisconsin man gets prison time for video of tortured monkey