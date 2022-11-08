Wisconsin man with a history of making threats charged with threatening to kill Gov. Tony Evers

MADISON - A Dane County man with a history of making threats against public officials has been accused in federal court with threatening to kill Gov. Tony Evers.

Michael Yaker, 52, of DeForest, was charged last week after saying Evers is "a Dead Man Walking" and "Marked For Elimination" in emails to the governor. He later told a Wisconsin Capitol Police officer he would like to "have my hands around (Evers') throat, ... I'd like to bash his head against a Concrete Wall Till The Concrete Turns to Dust...I'd Like to have his Blood On My Hands I'd like to See His Blood Drain Down The Gutter I'd Like Have to have shares of his skull in my Medicine Bag,” according to the criminal complaint.

A spokeswoman for Evers declined to comment. The Daily Beast first reported on the charges, which were filed Friday.

Yaker, a timber framer profiled by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel in 2009, was charged in 2011 for stalking Dane County clerk Scott McDonell, who was the county board chairman at the time, after Yaker did not win a contract to build a county park shelter, according to the Wisconsin State Journal. Yaker brought a large ax to the City-County Building in Madison to confront McDonell at a public forum being held there and sent threats by email, according to a 2011 State Journal story.

Yaker was fined after pleading no contest in January to disorderly conduct for sharpening his ax in front of the building, according to the State Journal.

Yaker is charged federally because he allegedly made the threats from Kansas, according to the Dane County Sheriff's detective who investigated the matter.

Court records filed in the Western District of Wisconsin indicate Yaker is facing a felony count of transmitting interstate communications "containing threats to harm." A warrant for Yaker remained sealed Monday.

The charges come as federal officials have warned about a rising threat environment for acts of political violence and the recent assault by a hammer-wielding attacker on Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

