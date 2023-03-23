Wisconsin man pleads guilty to intimidating Black neighbors

Associated Press
·1 min read

WEST ALLIS, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin man has pleaded guilty Thursday to intimidating and interfering with Black residents who moved into a suburban Milwaukee apartment complex where he lived.

William McDonald of West Allis faces up to 11 years in prison when he is sentenced on June 29, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Wisconsin Gregory Haanstad said.

McDonald admitted that in March 2021 he slashed the tires and smashed the windshield of a vehicle owned by a Black woman that was parked outside her apartment, according to court documents.

A note threatening to slash the woman's throat, filled with racial slurs and demanding that she move from West Allis also was left. Her tires were slashed a week later, and another note filled with racial slurs and a threat if she didn't move from the neighborhood was left, Haanstad's office said.

About a year later, racist graffiti was written on door to an apartment where another Black woman and her two children lived. A note was left calling the family a racial slur and demanding they move.

“The conduct at issue in this case strikes at the very core of the civil rights guaranteed to every American citizen under federal law,” Haanstad said in a release. “I commend the courage of those targeted by Mr. McDonald for coming forward."

Recommended Stories

  • Inflategate? Bouncy basketballs hot topic at March Madness

    Players and coaches in the NCAA Tournament may be breathing life into a new controversy: Inflategate. After last weekend's first and second-round games were plagued by low shooting percentages from 3-point range, murmurs began about whether slick or excessively inflated basketballs may have been the culprit. “We've kind of had the discussion as a staff,” Crimson Tide coach Nate Oats said Thursday.

  • Penn State among those interested in All-AAC transfer from Temple

    Penn State showing interest in Temple guard in the transfer portal

  • Singapore push for all-EV future faces a love of crazy, rich combustion

    But the car-tech enthusiast is also not ready to give up his S$1.6-million ($1.21 million) McLaren 765LT with a V8 engine capable of hitting 100 km per hour (62 miles per hour) in three seconds. Singapore's target of phasing out combustion car sales by 2030 puts it in a small group of countries with that near-term goal, including Iceland, Sweden and the Netherlands, but sales of electric cars in those markets have picked up faster. The Singapore government has been pushing electric vehicles (EVs) for two years, offering incentives of up to S$45,000 and expanding the charging network, but take-up by individual buyers will need to vastly accelerate to hit the target.

  • Democrats race to Bragg’s defense: Congress ‘should stay the hell out of it’

    House Democrats are racing to the defense of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg (D) amid his criminal probe of former President Trump, saying the Republicans seeking to halt Bragg’s hush money investigation are encroaching on matters of independent law enforcement and should simply butt out. “Let’s wait to see if there are going to be…

  • Exclusive-JPMorgan, Citi, BofA tell staff not to poach clients from stressed banks - memo, sources

    As a series of U.S. lenders were besieged by customers yanking out their money this month, banking behemoths including JPMorgan Chase & Co, Citigroup Inc and Bank of America Corp. warned employees: Do not make it worse. JPMorgan, the nation's largest bank, told all employees they "should never give the appearance of exploiting a situation of stress or uncertainty," in a March 13 memo, extracts of which were seen by Reuters. On the same day, the leaders of its consumer and business banking unit told branch employees: "We should refrain from soliciting client business from an institution in stress," according to extracts seen by Reuters.

  • Climate change: Opposing windfarms morally unacceptable - expert

    The burden of tackling climate change must be shouldered by everyone, says Lord Deben.

  • The Fed is about to deliver a momentous policy decision. It'll be a choice between keeping the focus on inflation or stemming the banking chaos.

    Few probably envy the position the Fed finds itself in. Insider breaks down the issues facing the central bank as Powell gets ready to speak.

  • Wisconsin Twitter reacts to the Badgers’ thrilling victory over Oregon

    The Badgers outlast the Ducks on the road

  • All of Your Questions About Dry Brushing, Answered

    Looking to join the dry brushing craze? Dermatologists discuss the skin benefits and techniques of dry brushing your body and face.

  • Southgate hails Kane's 'strength' after breaking England goal record

    Gareth Southgate praised Harry Kane's mental strength after he broke England's all-time goal record with the crucial strike in Thursday's 2-1 Euro 2024 qualifier win over Italy."To break the record in the manner he did given the recent history was an indication of his strength of character.

  • Nigerian politician convicted in "horrific" U.K. organ harvesting case

    The senior prosecutor in the case said the couple involved, along with a U.K. doctor found guilty alongside them, had shown "utter disregard for the victim's welfare."

  • Citrus Heights police arrest man accused of sexually abusing children over 25 years

    Detectives are concerned there may be additional unreported victims.

  • World Athletics vote to ban transgender women

    STORY: World Athletics voted on Thursday to ban transgender women from competing in elite female competitions and tightened testosterone restrictions for other athletes. "The Council has agreed to exclude male to female transgender athletes who have been through male puberty from female world ranking competitions from March 31 this year."World Athletics president Sebastian Coe said that the decision to exclude transgender women who had gone through what he called male puberty was based on what he said was "the overarching need to protect the female category."The new rules will also impact athletes with what is known as "differences in sex development," or DSD.The most famous might be South Africa's two-time Olympic 800-meter winner Caster Semenya, who has XY chromosomes and blood testosterone levels in the male range.The council vote will require DSD athletes such as Semenya and Namibia's silver medalist Christine Mboma to take testosterone-reducing medication and maintain low levels of the hormone for two years before they are cleared to compete.That could keep some DSD athletes out of events for 24 months, although Coe said some could apply for a shorter, six-month monitoring period."So none of these athletes will be eligible to compete in the World Athletics Championships in Budapest in August. They will be eligible to compete in other events after that six month period, including the Paris Olympic Games next year if and only if they maintain their testosterone at the required level."The move banning trans women comes as some claim athletes born male have innate physical advantages over those born female."The majority of those consulted stated that transgender athletes should not be competing in the female category.”The tighter measures around one of the most contentious and divisive issues in sport follow a similar move by World Aquatics in 2022.Coe announced the formation of a working group, which will be chaired by a transgender athlete, to further study the issue of trans inclusion.

  • Russian recruits are making videos directly addressed to Putin begging for more support amid 'meat assaults'

    Even pro-Russia bloggers are referring to the recent wave of attrition attacks in eastern Ukraine as "meat assaults."

  • 7 Stunning Private Islands for Sale Now, From the Bahamas to Greece

    Paparazzi-proof and the ultimate nature-filled getaway, private islands allow you to vacation on your own terms.

  • Kevin McCarthy met Ashli Babbitt's mom ahead of GOP visit with Jan. 6 prisoners

    Speaker Kevin McCarthy met with the mother of Ashli Babbitt Thursday, a day before Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and other Republicans will visit Jan. 6 prisoners.

  • 2 teen girls charged, accused of attacking CMS teacher

    The 16- and 17-year-old students were charged with assault and disorderly conduct after they “got aggressive toward a teacher,” CMS said.

  • ‘I won’t ever get my mom back:’ Teen confronts man who killed her mother at Cobb Mexican restaurant

    The man who shot and killed his girlfriend while sitting inside a Cobb County Mexican restaurant in 2020 was convicted and sentenced on March 8

  • North Carolina Wants to Make It Illegal for Gas-Powered Vehicles to Park in EV Charging Spots

    EV drivers have had to deal with a lot of things since the cars have slowly started to become mainstream, including drivers of ICE vehicles blocking charging spots for EVs. Known as ICE-ing, this practice is so prevalent in some places, like Australia, that taking up an EV spot with your combustion car can result in a $2,100 fine for gas drivers. Now, one state is looking to follow suit; The Charlotte Observer reports that North Carolina is considering a similar law but with a fine that’s way sm

  • Why Kylie Jenner Is Staying ‘Drama Free’ Amid Travis Scott 'Break' (Source)

    A source tells ET that Kylie Jenner is doing ‘her own thing’ and wants to stay ‘drama free’ amid her break from Travis Scott. A source previously told ET that the couple was taking some time off from their relationship.