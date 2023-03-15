Wisconsin man pleads guilty to role in Whitmer kidnap scheme

FILE - This booking photo provided by the Columbia County, Wis., Sheriff's Office shows Brian Higgins. Higgins, a Wisconsin man who made a surveillance drive past the home of Michigan's governor during a scheme to kidnap her in 2020, is returning to court to change his not-guilty plea, records show. (Columbia County Sheriff's Office via AP, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
8
JOHN FLESHER and ED WHITE
·2 min read

BELLAIRE, Mich. (AP) — A Wisconsin man accused of assisting the key figures in a plot to kidnap Michigan's governor pleaded guilty Wednesday to a lesser charge and will cooperate with prosecutors.

Brian Higgins said he attempted to provide material support for terrorism, a crime that carries a maximum prison term of five years. He drove past Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's second home in Antrim County in 2020 while allies waited across a lake for a signal from his laser-style device.

Higgins was among five men scheduled to face trial later this year in northern Michigan. They were not charged in the kidnapping conspiracy but were accused of providing key support.

The ragtag band of anti-government rebels was planning to eventually snatch the Democrat and trigger a civil war before the 2020 election, investigators said, but informants and undercover FBI agents were inside the group for months and helped break up the plot.

Higgins, 54, admitted that he was on the night ride with a camera rigged to his pickup truck. Whitmer was not at the house at the time.

“I wish to plead guilty,” Higgins told the judge, appearing in court by video from Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin, where he has been free on bond.

Prosecutors also had evidence that Higgins trained with key members of the conspiracy at a “kill house” on the same weekend as the ride to Elk Rapids.

Fourteen people were charged in three different courts. The U.S. Justice Department secured convictions against four men in federal court, including leaders Barry Croft Jr. and Adam Fox, though two men were acquitted.

Three men charged with aiding Fox were found guilty in Jackson County in October and are serving long prison terms.

Higgins won't be sentenced by Judge Charles Hamlyn until after the August trial of his four co-defendants. His cooperation could improve his chances for a lighter sentence.

When the plot was foiled, Whitmer blamed then-President Donald Trump, saying he had given “comfort to those who spread fear and hatred and division.” Last August, after 19 months out of office, Trump said the kidnapping plan was a “fake deal.”

___

White reported from Detroit.

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Treasury says record FDIC cash draw won't affect debt ceiling 'X-date'

    The FDIC withdrawal from the Treasury General Account was many times larger than any previous largest draws, according to data from the Daily Treasury Statement for March 10 released late on Monday. Combined with about $13 billion of other federal agency withdrawals on Friday, that left Treasury with just over $208 billion in operating funds at the TGA, which is held at the Federal Reserve.

  • Judge chides Mississippi police department for illegally withholding police documents from Insider

    Insider sued Rankin County Sheriff's Department last year after it failed to turn over reports on the killings of four men by RCSD officers.

  • US drone downing: Black Sea conflict inevitable until Russia leaves - Ukraine minister

    A US surveillance drone plunged into the Black Sea after meeting Russian jets on Tuesday.

  • Responding to state order, Florida Polytechnic offers no services for gender dysphoria

    Florida Polytechnic responded to an order from Florida’s Office of Policy and Budget asking for information about services for gender dysphoria.

  • ‘Bass Reeves’ Series at Paramount+ Adds Garrett Hedlund (EXCLUSIVE)

    Garrett Hedlund has been cast in a recurring guest role in Taylor Sheridan’s forthcoming “Bass Reeves” series set at Paramount+, Variety has learned exclusively. He’ll portray Garrett Montgomery, a so-called posse man of the era who Bass hires for his riding know-how and expertise of the area. He joins previously announced stars including lead and […]

  • Little relief for US consumers as sticky rents keep inflation elevated

    U.S. consumer prices increased solidly in February as Americans faced persistently higher costs for rents, posing a dilemma for the Federal Reserve, whose fight against inflation has been complicated by the collapse of two regional banks. Economists disagreed on whether the report from the Labor Department on Tuesday, which also showed underlying consumer prices rising by the most in five months, would compel the Fed to prioritize bringing inflation under control or focus on financial markets stability. "The Fed is going to have to pick its poison, tolerate some inflation for a bit to see if its current series of rate hikes takes hold and pause or keep hiking and deal with the financial instability caused by their own policy decisions," said Jamie Cox, managing partner at Harris Financial Group in Richmond, Virginia.

  • Tilda Swinton is over COVID safety protocols on film sets: 'I'm not wearing a mask'

    The actress, who suffered from complications due to Long COVID, said that she wasn't worried about contracting the illness again because she's "so full of antibodies."

  • Keith Urban Shows Fans Nicole Kidman Wedding Footage at Vegas Residency: 'It Felt Like the Right Time'

    "I wanted to do it in a very organic way and find the right song," the country star told PEOPLE

  • Deadly crash blocks stretch of US-192 near Celebration

    Troopers responded to Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway at Griffin Road near Celebration Wednesday morning.

  • Mother accused in organ plot denies helping find donor

    Beatrice Ekweremadu says she was not privy to discussions about a donor for her daughter Sonia.

  • Pensacola man who 'reigned terror on the police ...' in Jan. 6 riots sentenced to 5 years

    Federal prosecutors say Tristan Stevens help orchestrate efforts to overpower Capitol police during a protracted clash in a cramped tunnel.

  • Tilda Swinton Is Over COVID Film Set Rules: ‘I Was Told to Wear a Mask at All Times, and I’m Not’

    Tilda Swinton is over the pandemic, and she doesn’t care who knows it. She opened her keynote appearance at South by Southwest by sharing her pleasure that the pandemic had gotten to a point where audience members at the event didn’t have to wear masks anymore. Later in the conversation, Swinton said, “I’m about to […]

  • Etsy, other e-commerce companies feel squeeze of SVB collapse

    Etsy on Monday resumed payments to merchants with Silicon Valley Bank accounts after the e-commerce platform paused their payouts over the weekend following the U.S. government shutdown of the bank last week. Approximately 0.5% of Etsy's active sellers -or around 2,700 merchants- had their payments delayed on Friday related to SVB's collapse, according to Etsy. "We are working to pay these sellers today, and we’ve already started processing payments via another payment partner this morning," an Etsy spokesperson told Reuters on Monday.

  • Tour Pro Makes History With Back-To-Back 59s

    PGA Tour of Australasia player Peter Wilson achieved the feat at Victoria’s Lang Lang Golf Club

  • Conn. woman 1st non-Vermonter granted assisted suicide right

    Lynda Bluestein has terminal cancer and knows she'll likely die soon, but until Tuesday, she didn't know if she'd be able to choose how or when and whether her family, friends and dog would be with her when the time comes. The 75-year-old from Bridgeport, Connecticut, reached a settlement with the state of Vermont that will allow her to be the first non-resident to take advantage of its decade-old law that allows people who are terminally ill to end their own lives, provided she complies with other aspects of the law. “I was so relieved to hear of the settlement of my case that will allow me to decide when cancer has taken all from me that I can bear,” said Bluestein, 75, who has fallopian tube cancer.

  • Last-gasp garbage strike seeks to thwart French pension reform

    Uncollected rubbish clogged streets in France's capital on Wednesday as unions made an 11th-hour bid to stop a deeply unpopular pensions reform from being passed.Opinion polls show that around two-thirds of French people are against the legislation to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64, extend contributions for a full pension and scrap some special privileges for public sector employees.But despite two months of protests and cross-sector strikes, the bill championed by President Emmanuel Macron appears on the verge of being pushed through parliament.Several small demonstrations kicked off around France on Wednesday morning, including in the northern city of Calais, in a new day of strikes and protests.Police were expecting between 650,000 and 850,000 demonstrators nationwide, a source said on condition of anonymity, far fewer than the largest rallies last week.Walkouts appeared more limited than in previous days of nationwide action, but workers in some sectors stood steadfast in rejecting the changes.The most visible impact of the standoff so far has been piles of trash on Paris streets, where municipal garbage collectors and cleaners have stopped work since early last week.Around 7,000 tonnes of black bin bags and cardboard boxes have accumulated on pavements and outside restaurants in around half the city, alarming foreign visitors.Even in the other half of Paris, where private companies still whisk away refuse, collection has been complicated as two key incinerators outside the capital are on strike.The street cleaners voted on Tuesday to extend their walkout until next Monday, causing Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin to demand the capital's municipality order them back to work.Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo retorted she had "no power" and no intention of doing so.- Minority government -In other sectors, several refineries across France were not delivering fuel on Wednesday, CGT union representative Eric Sellini said.Public transport was to be "very disrupted" between Paris and the suburbs, but only slightly affected inside the city walls, the RATP operator said.Nationwide, three out of five high-speed trains were running, the national railway operator SNCF said.Power stations around the country had reduced output on Tuesday, power supplier EDF said, as energy workers feared losing their special privileges to the pensions reform.But the last day of protests on Saturday saw a far lower turnout than in the previous rounds, while strikes last week did not paralyse the country as unions had hoped.A parliamentary committee started examining the retirement plan on Wednesday morning, ahead of a joint vote from the lower National Assembly and the Senate that could come as early as Thursday.The main suspense is whether Macron's minority government can muster the required number of votes in the assembly, where it will need the support of the opposition Republicans party (LR) in order to pass the legislation.Macron's flagship proposal would bring France more into line with EU neighbours, most of which have pushed back the retirement age to 65 or higher.&nbsp;After initially claiming it was intended to make the system fairer, the government now emphasises it is about savings and avoiding deficits in the coming decades.- 'A majority exists' -In a speech to lawmakers on Tuesday, Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne&nbsp;insisted a majority exists in parliament for the changes, appealing to LR lawmakers who have long championed pension reform.A vote in favour was "not support for the government", she said.&nbsp;"A majority exists that is not scared of reforms, even unpopular ones, when they are necessary," Borne said.If Borne fails to find a workable majority in the lower house, she could use a constitutional power contained in article 49.3 of the constitution, enabling her to ram the legislation through without a vote.Analysts say this would deprive her and Macron of democratic legitimacy in the face of hostile public opinion and would also expose the government to a confidence vote, which it might lose.Political scientist Gilles Finchelstein, head of the Jean-Jaures Foundation, a Paris-based think tank, said using article 49.3 would be a "defeat for Borne, the government and the president"."But in the short term, it's a false suspense. Everyone is raising the tension. But it's very unlikely that the government needs to use the 49.3 because they will have a majority," he told reporters.burs-ah/sjw/bp

  • Washington Twp. man gets prison for shooting neighbor in 2022

    Charles A. Reed, 79, of Washington Township will spent the next 9 to 12 years in prison for shooting his neighbor outside an Alliance store last May.

  • Thieves Trying to Steal Brabham Race Car Couldn’t Work Its Manual Gearbox

    If we’re being totally, 100 percent honest, not everybody needs to know how to drive a manual. If you just want to get from A to B with as little effort as possible, you could happily go your whole life behind the wheel of an automatic, and that’s fine. But there are times when being able to drive stick is essential, like if you’re an Australian car thief trying to make off with a 1960s race car.

  • Man convicted after he 'stealthed' partner during sex

    While this is the first "stealthing" conviction in the Netherlands, a man was convicted of the crime in 2018 in Berlin, and California outlawed the act in 2021.

  • Alex Murdaugh fallout: Death of Buster Murdaugh's high school classmate back in spotlight after verdict

    The 2015 death of Stephen Smith in Hampton, South Carolina, has come under the spotlight after a jury found Alex Murdaugh guilty of murdering his wife and son in 2021.