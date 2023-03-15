Wisconsin man pleads guilty to role in 2020 plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

A Wisconsin man pleaded guilty Wednesday to his role in a scheme to kidnap Michigan Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020.

Brian Higgins, of Wisconsin Dells, admitted to helping the plot by surveilling Whitmer’s vacation home in Antrim County.

The 54-year-old had been originally arrested for providing material support of an act of terrorism, a 20-year felony.

He pleaded guilty to one count of attempting to provide material support for terrorism, a lesser charge. His plea agreement entailed a reduction of charges and he now faces up to five years in prison, if convicted.

“I wish to plead guilty,” Higgins told the judge in a virtual court appearance.

As part of the deal, Higgins agreed to cooperate with prosecutors and “to testify truthfully against the other remaining defendants regarding their role in the plot,” the Michigan Department of Attorney General said in a news release.

He was one of five individuals accused of providing support to the conspiracy scheme. They are scheduled to face trial in northern Michigan later this year.

More than a dozen individuals were accused of taking part in an attempt to kidnap the Democratic governor in October 2020.

Three defendants were found guilty in Jackson County in December and are now serving long prison terms.

Federal prosecutors also filed against six other individuals. Four of them, including alleged leaders Barry Croft Jr. and Adam Fox, were convicted, while two were acquitted.

“Anti-government extremism poses a threat to the safety of public officials, law enforcement officers, and residents all across our state,” Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a statement.

“My department’s Hate Crimes and Domestic Terrorism Unit is working around the clock to ensure that those who attempt to sow discord and commit violence in Michigan are stopped before any harm can come of their plots. We will keep fighting to deliver justice as the remaining prosecutions continue to play out,” she added.

Higgins will not be sentenced by Judge Charles Hamlyn until after the trial of his four co-defendants in August. They could face up to 20 years if convicted of the terrorism charge.

