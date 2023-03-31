Wisconsin man rejects plea deal in BLM march shooting case, surprising DA

Mar. 31—BEDFORD, Pa. — A Wisconsin man facing charges related to a shooting during a 2022 Black Lives Matter march through Bedford County pleaded not guilty on Thursday and will stand trial, authorities said.

In a surprising twist, Orsino Von Thurman, 39, rejected plea deals in Bedford County court, opting to take his chances at a jury trial in May.

The prosecution had a pair of plea deals on the table that would have spared Thurman significant jail time.

"I was surprised he rejected both of them, especially the second one this morning," Bedford County District Attorney Dwight Diehl said.

Thurman is not obligated to state his reasons for rejecting the pleas.

Thurman, wearing a white shirt and dark pants, appeared with his Pittsburgh attorney, Turahn Lamont Jenkins, before Bedford County President Judge Travis W. Livengood. The two men left the courtroom without speaking to reporters.

Thurman is charged with possession of a firearm prohibited, aggravated assault, simple assault, reckless endangerment and two summary offenses. He is free on bond.

State police in Bedford accused Thurman of exchanging gunfire with Terry Myers, of Schellsburg, on Aug. 24, 2020.

At the time, Thurman was riding in a caravan of 11 vehicles with about 30 BLM activists, including children, making an 800-mile trek from Milwaukee to Washington, D.C., to mark the anniversary of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.'s "I Have a Dream" speech.

Thurman allegedly exchanged gunfire with Myers, 51, who accused them of trespassing when the group stopped on the Myers' property.

Troopers said Thurman allegedly fired a pistol at Terry Myers and his 72-year-old father, Elmer Myers.

Court documents and courtroom testimony indicate that Terry Myers grabbed a shotgun and his chewing tobacco and, at 10:30 p.m., walked to his father's house and repair garage on a rural section of U.S. Route 30 after he heard that there were "protesters" outside.

Thurman allegedly fired a pistol at the Myerses after Terry Myers fired two "warning" shots from a 12-gauge shotgun. Myers then allegedly fired a third time, hitting Thurman with birdshot in the face and body.

Thurman was treated at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown and later released. Troopers said blood at the scene and on a 9mm handgun found on the road matched Thurman's DNA.

Fellow activists said that Thurman was providing security as they traveled to Washington. Court records show that Thurman is a convicted felon and cannot legally possess a firearm.

Criminal charges against Terry Myers were later dropped in exchange for his cooperation with prosecutors. Myers will testify at Thurman's trial, said his attorney, Matthew Zatko, of Somerset.

"The agreement we reached in January 2022 was, in exchange for full cooperation, he received a grant of immunity," Zatko said. "Mr. Myers intends to fully cooperate under the terms of this agreement."