Wisconsin man returned to Pennsylvania to face assault, weapons charges from Bedford County shooting incident during Black Lives Matter march

Jan. 14—BEDFORD. Pa. — A Milwaukee native was extradited to Pennsylvania and arraigned Thursday on assault and weapons charges stemming from a August 2020 confrontation with a Schellsburg-area resident during a civil rights march.

Court staff at District Judge Tonya Osman's office said Orsino Thurman was flown from Illinois to Pennsylvania and escorted to Bedford County Jail by state police.

The move occurred after Thurman was caught while on the run while facing aggravated assault charges filed last May. A governor's warrant was obtained through support by state officials last fall.

He was arraigned on his charges — aggravated assault and unlawful weapon possession — by Osman via video. He now faces a Jan. 19 preliminary hearing.

Thurman and Terry Myers, 51, of Schellsburg, were both originally charged in connection with a late-night altercation between a group of 50 Washington, D.C.-bound Black Lives Matters marchers. Myers was accused of firing at the group after they stopped outside his father's auto repair shop.

Thurman, who police say was shot in the face by Myers during the exchange, did not show up for the Bedford man's preliminary hearing — and after a four-hour hearing, the felony charge against Myers was dismissed.

Thurman never appeared for his own scheduled preliminary hearing in 2020 and was declared a fugitive afterward.

Late last summer, he was arrested in DeWitt County, Illinois, and charged with a rash of crimes stemming from an alleged child abduction and high-speed chase.

It was not clear Thursday if those charges remain pending or if they were resolved.

Thurman's Bedford County bail is set at $350,000. Online court records did not list an attorney for Thurman.