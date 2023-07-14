Wisconsin Man Sentenced for Hiding 'Dukes of Hazzard' General Lee Replica

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

He didn't want to give up his Charger!

A Minocqua man was sentenced on Thursday after pleading guilty to bankruptcy fraud for concealing his iconic replica of the General Lee, the famed 1969 Dodge Charger from the TV show "Dukes of Hazzard." Bruce Polczynski, 57, also attempted to hide a 1979 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Read more from Motorious here.

Polczynski was accused of lying to the U.S. Bankruptcy Trustee about the existence of these vehicles while declaring bankruptcy. Despite the distinct features of the General Lee, including its bright orange color and '01' emblazoned on each side, Polczynski made efforts to keep it hidden.

During the sentencing hearing, Judge James Peterson sentenced Polczynski to three years of probation and imposed a $1,000 fine. Recognizing the defendant's health and financial circumstances, Peterson deemed the sentence appropriate. However, the judge emphasized that prison sentences would be considered in similar cases to serve as a warning against concealing assets after bankruptcy filings.

U.S. Attorney Timothy O'Shea highlighted the swift discovery of Polczynski's hidden vehicles, noting that investigators quickly unraveled the deception. The seized vehicles, including the General Lee replica and the Pontiac Firebird Trans Am, have since been recovered and sold off.

The case serves as a reminder that attempts to conceal assets during bankruptcy proceedings can result in legal consequences. It underscores the importance of transparency and honesty in financial matters, emphasizing the need for individuals to fulfill their obligations within the bankruptcy process.

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.