Wisconsin McDonald's will soon be including Squishmallow plush toys in Happy Meals

The day after Christmas, one of the most popular toys of the holiday season is coming to McDonald's.

Beginning Dec. 26, the popular fast food chain's Happy Meals will feature miniature Squishmallow plush toys, about 3 inches in size.

The Squishmallows Happy Meal line will feature a total of 24 Squishmallow designs, with each participating market running 10-to-12 designs, Squishmallows' parent company Jazwares announced in a release in July.

The character selection includes "exclusive and seasonally themed characters." Popular Squishmallow favorites like Cam the Cat and FiFi the Fox will make an appearance in meals, as will one "mystery character." McDonald's popular character Grimace ― the star of this summer's Grimace Shake and social media trend ― will also be transformed into a Squishmallow.

Squishmallows Happy Meals will be available at participating McDonald's in over 70 countries, according to Jazwares. Additionally, 14 of the Happy Meal Squishmallows will be paired with "exclusive music playlists, powered by Universal Music Group, based on each plush character’s personality." Access your character's playlist by scanning a QR code on the toy's packaging or the Happy Meal box.

Earlier this month, McDonald's released the Kerwin Frost Box, a nostalgia-inspired "Adult Happy Meal." The fast food chain also recently introduced a 1980s-inspired spinoff restaurant called CosMc's. The nearest CosMc's location to Milwaukee is in the Chicago suburb of Bolingbrook, Ill.

What are Squishmallows?

Nearly 300 million Squishmallows plushes have been sold since Jazwares brought the toys to market in 2017, the company says. The brand has been among the top 10 toy properties this year, alongside other favorites such as Pokémon, Barbie, Star Wars, Marvel and Hot Wheels, according to research firm Circana.

The new Happy Meal Squishmallows will build on the already 2,500-plus different Squishmallow characters that have been introduced. The toys come in various sizes, from 2 to 24 inches.

USA TODAY reporter Mike Snider contributed to this report.

