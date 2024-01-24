Wisconsin mom gives birth to baby boy in snowy McDonald’s parking lot. See his sweet nickname.

Did somebody say McDonald's? Yes, a McDonald's parking lot, in fact.

A Wisconsin branch of the restaurant chain received a special delivery recently much more valuable than food.

When Analysia Beck, a Muskego mom pregnant with her third child, started feeling contractions around 11 p.m. on Jan. 11, she assumed they were just Braxton Hicks, she told USA TODAY Wednesday.

But when her water broke in her sleep that evening, she knew the labor was real. Still, things weren't too bad, until about 3:30 a.m. when the pain began to arrive. "I was hunched over on the ground screaming," Beck said.

She knew she had to get to the hospital.

In the heat of the moment, she and her husband, Daniel, weren't thinking of the snowstorm happening outside. But when babysitters arrived to tend to their other kids, they remembered the treacherous weather and Beck wasn't sure if she'd make it.

"The intensity and pain of these contractions was new to me, and I thought something was wrong," Beck shared.

Paramedics arrive just in time

In the wee hours of the morning on Jan. 12 and in the middle of the storm, Beck started to feel pressure along with the urge to push.

Hales Corners Fire Department responds to 911 call from Analysia and Daniel Beck, who delivered a baby in a McDonald's parking lot in Muskego, Wisconsin.

"I did feel like the weather would make the drive longer and more dangerous, but I thought we’d still make it to the hospital quickly at first," Beck shared. She soon told her husband to pull over, as she felt she was sitting on her baby's head.

"The baby was coming so so fast and my body couldn’t wait any longer to push," Beck said.

The couple pulled into their local McDonald's parking lot and called 911. Beck immediately climbed into the back of their family SUV and waited as long as she could. But after three pushes, their baby was born.

Daniel Beck with son, Micah, delivered in Wisconsin snowstorm Jan. 12.

Local firefighters and paramedics had arrived to the scene just in time.

"The paramedic barely made it, but they were there to catch him," Beck shared.

Beck was concerned when her son looked blue after delivery but credited it to the fact he was sitting in a cold vehicle that was being filled with snow. The child passed all of his tests when they reached the hospital.

The Becks named their 8-pound 6-ounce boy Micah, but have nicknamed him “Little McFlurry” – for obvious reasons.

The EMT on the scene, Thomas Malak, gave the baby another cute nickname, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, a part of the USA TODAY network, reported.

"I would call him a Baby McNugget," Malak said.

'The sweetest treat'

Baby Micah delivered by Analysia Beck in Wisconsin blizzard Jan. 12.

Beck is feeling great given her experience, she shared with USA TODAY, but life at home is a bit hectic as she and her husband get used to life as a family of five.

"I’m healing much quicker than I would have expected after that situation, I was up and walking almost right away with minimal pain and I don’t even feel like I had a baby!" Beck said.

Baby Micah is happy and healthy and gaining weight perfectly. It seems like his nickname will stick.

"Our little McFlurry has been the sweetest treat," Beck shared.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Wisconsin mom delivers baby in McDonald's parking lot during snowstorm