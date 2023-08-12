Wisconsin mother sentenced 25 years for strangling daughter to death

A Milwaukee, Wisconsin, mother was sentenced on Friday to 25 years in prison after she was convicted of strangling her 10-year-old daughter to death.

Henrietta Rogers, 48, was found guilty of first-degree reckless homicide during her trial in May.

In February 2022, police discovered Rogers' 10-year-old daughter Jada Clay inside their home after the two had an argument over Jada refusing to have her hair braided, Fox 6 reported. Jada's older brother and sister had called 911 after they returned home from school, used a screwdriver to unlock Jada's bedroom door and found her lying on the floor.

Police said the victim appeared to have been dead for a number of hours when they arrived at the scene.

Prosecutors said strangling someone to death is a violently intimate offense and requested a heavier sentence of 30 years in prison for Rogers. But the defense asked for less time, claiming Rogers suffers from a significant mental health issue.

Judge Mark Sanders ultimately gave Rogers 25 years behind bars for her child's death. Rogers will also receive 15 years of extended supervision and must undergo a mental health assessment during probation and seek employment. She was given credit for time served.

Sanders said he was at a loss for words on Rogers' actions.

"[Jada] was old enough to recognize what was happening, and that realization must have made her last moments some of the most terrible I can imagine," Sanders said.