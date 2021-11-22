Wisconsin news – live: Multiple people dead after driver plows through Waukesha Christmas parade

Emergency responders were on the scene after reports that a car plowed into crowds at a Christmas parade in Wisconsin (Fox6Now)

Multiple people are dead and more than 20 injured after a vehicle plowed into a Christmas parade on Sunday in Waukesha, Wisconsin.

Officials said that 11 adults and 12 children were taken to hospital, with “some fatalities”, but declined to say how were dead because families are still being notified.

Video footage shows a red SUV plowing at high speed into band members and cheerleaders marching four abreast in close formation, hitting multiple people and scattering the crowd.

Police chief Dan Thompson said his department had taken one person of interest into custody and seized the vehicle. He said he didn’t yet know if there is any connection to terrorism.

He added that he did not believe the driver had fired a weapon from the vehicle, as some early reports had indicated, but that one officer had shot at it in an attempt to stop it.

Wisconsin governor: ‘We’re praying for Waukesha tonight'

02:49 , Io Dodds

Wisconsin governor Tony Evers has issued a statement:

Kathy and I are praying for Waukesha tonight and all the kids, families, and community members affected by this senseless act. I'm grateful for the first responders and folks who acted quickly to help, and we are in contact with local partners as we await more information. — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) November 22, 2021

Fire department activated mass casualty plan

02:47 , Io Dodds

Fire chief Steven Howard said there were already firefighters on the scene when the attack happened as part of the parade.

His department activated its mass casualty plan, rapidly calling in engines from 12 other fire departments.

Police chief’s full statement: ‘There were some fatalities’

02:42 , Io Dodds

Here is Waukesha police chief Dan Thompon’s full statement at a press conference just now.

“The Waukesha Christmas parade was taking place when a red SUV drove through the barricades, westbound, heading down down Main Street.

“The vehicle struck more than 20 individuals. Some of the individuals were children, and there were some fatalities as a result of this incident.

“We will not be releasing information on fatalities at this time while we are waiting notifying the family members of the deceased.

“An officer did discharge his weapon at the suspect vehicle to try to stop the vehicle. No bystanders were injured as a result of the weapon discharge. The officer involved has been with the department for six and a half years.

“Victims were transformed by the fire department to the hospital; Chief Howard will speak on that. Police Officers also transferred victims to the hospital, and family members also transferred victims from the scene to the hospital.

“We're no longer looking for a suspect vehicle; we do have a person of interest in custody at the moment. But this is still a very fluid investigation.

“I was present at this tragic event and saw first hand the resiliency of the community coming together.”

We don’t know if this is terrorism, says police chief

02:34 , Io Dodds

Police chief Dan Thompson said he doesn’t know yet if there was any connection to terrorism here.

He said that police do not believe the driver fired a gun from the vehicle, as some early reports had indicated.

Instead, he said, one police officer shot at the SUV in an attempt to stop it. The shots didn’t injure any bystanders.

Waukesha police are being assisted by the FBI, the ATF (Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives), and neighbouring police departments, Chief Thompson added.

Children were injured, police chief says

02:11 , Io Dodds

There were 12 children injured in the attack, Chief Thompson says.

He said that 11 adults and 12 paediatric patients were transported to local hospitals. The vehicle struck more than 20 people.

It is not clear whether those numbers include the dead. Another official said there were “some fatalities”, suggesting more than one.

A person of interest is in custody

02:07 , Io Dodds

Police chief Dan Thompson has said a person of interest is in custody.

He confirmed that more than one person is dead, but refused to say how many because police are still working to contact family members.

Waukesha mayor: ‘Today our community faced horror and tragedy'

02:05 , Io Dodds

The press conference has started. Mayor Shawn Reilly said:

“Today we experienced a horrible, senseless tragedy. I walked in the parade. At the beginning I saw the happy children sitting on the curb...

“Today our community faced horror and tragedy in what should have been a community celebration. I’m deeply saddened to know that so many in our community went to a parade but ended up dealing with injury and heartache.”

Eyewitnesses describe 'pom-poms scattered everywhere’

02:03 , Io Dodds

A Waukesha school district board member named Cory Montiho has spoken to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, saying the car hit his daughter’s dance team.

Mr Montiho said: “They were pom-poms and shoes and spilled hot chocolate everywhere. I had to go from one crumpled body to the other to find my daughter. My wife and two daughters were almost hit. Please pray for everybody. Please pray.”

Angelito Tenorio, an alderman in West Allis, told the Wisconsin State Journal: “We heard a loud bang, and after that we just heard deafening cries and screams from the crowd, from the people at the parade. And people started rushing, running away with tears in their eyes crying.”

Some casualties were ‘completely nonresponsive’, says city council member

01:58 , Io Dodds

Another video taken from within the crowd by the side of the parade shows the red SUV flashing through the assembled marchers and running some of them over.

In the aftermath, people can be heard screaming and some can be seen lying on the ground needing medical attention. Lawn chairs and other objects are strewn around, and the music for the parade continues to play over loudspeakers.

Waukesha City Council member Cory Payne said: "There [were] many people — or at least a few people — that were completely nonresponsive. And then several others that were desperately in need of medical attention."

Horrific video shows car ploughing into crowd

01:33 , Io Dodds

A horrific video obtained by Milwaukee TV station TMJ 4 shows the red SUV ploughing at high speed into the parade from behind.

With band members marching four abreast in close formation, the car hits multiple people in a line, at one point bucking as it appears to run someone over.

It slows down as it pushes through the parade and then breaks through the other side, driving away until it is not visible.

One person is dead, says local media

01:29 , Io Dodds

Officials have said that one person is dead, according to TMJ 4.

We’re just awaiting a press conference from police now.

Citizens warned to shelter in place

01:24 , Io Dodds

Wakesha police have sent out an emergency alert on smartphones warning anyone within half a mile of the incident site to shelter in place and wait for an all clear.

Police chief says a vehicle has been seized

01:20 , Io Dodds

Local police chief Dan Thompson says officers have seized a “suspect vehicle” and are investigating a person of interest.

Chief Thompson said: "At approximately 4.39pm a red SUV drove into our Christmas parade that we were holding downtown. More than 20 were injured as a result of this incident.

"We have recovered a suspect vehicle. It is an ongoing investigation. Victims were transported from the scene via ambulance, officers transported some of the injured to the hospitals.

"It’s a very tragic incident, very chaotic. There are no other threats involved, the scene is now safe. My prayers and thoughts go out to the family members.

“We have a person of interest that we are looking into at this time."