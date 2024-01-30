Wisconsin is one of the easiest states to sell your home, a new study has found

Wisconsin is one of the easiest states to sell your home based on average number of days of the sale, according to a new report from Agent Advice.

Indiana ranked first with an average of nearly 60 days between the start and finish of the sale, while Wisconsin came in second at almost 65 days, according to the report. Michigan was third at 66 days.

The study analyzed recent Zillow data outlining the average number of days it took for an offer to be accepted on a home in each state and the average number of days it took to close the sale. Sale time varies due to demand to move to the state and a lack of supply for affordable housing, according to the report.

Milwaukee's demand of housing is high and inventory is low, so properties are going to sell quickly, said Mike Ruzicka, president of the Greater Milwaukee Association of Realtors (GMAR). "It's really a tight, tight market. I would wager it's frankly unprecedented," he said.

Wisconsin also uses state approved forms, whereas in other states each broker has their own, which can slow the process of the sale.

Wisconsin realtors can also practice limited law by filling in contracts for their clients, where in other states only attorneys can, which can additionally speed up the selling process locally, said Ruzicka.

RELATED: How does the Wisconsin housing market rank in the U.S.?

RELATED: 2023 saw record-low home listings. What's in store for buyers in 2024?

U.S. states where it's the easiest to sell your home:

Here are the U.S. states where it was the easiest to sell your home between Oct. 2022 and Oct. 2023, according to Agent Advice.

Indiana: 59.9 days Wisconsin: 64.9 days Michigan: 66.1 days Virginia: 66.7 days Ohio: 66.8 days Maine: 67.3 days New Hampshire: 68 days South Dakota: 68.5 days Kansas: 68.8 days Rhode Island: 69 days

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Wisconsin home sales continuing at 'unprecedented' rate, realtors say