Wisconsin parade attack suspect withdraws insanity plea

The Wisconsin man accused of driving his SUV through a Christmas parade and killing six people in suburban Milwaukee last year withdrew his insanity plea on Friday.

Darrell Brooks, 40, had entered the plea in June 2022. He faces six counts of first-degree intentional homicide, along with dozens of other counts.

Brooks withdrew the not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect plea on Friday in Waukesha County. The court quickly accepted his withdrawal.

The community of Waukesha’s celebratory Christmas parade was interrupted by horror on Nov. 21, 2021, when an out-of-control vehicle began plowing through parade-goers. Six people were killed and more than 60 others were injured.

Authorities quickly identified Brooks as the SUV driver. He had a lengthy criminal history; at the time he was out on bail for a battery charge. After he was arrested, Brooks’ new bail was set at $5 million. He’s spent the past 10 months behind bars.

At a hearing last month, Brooks’ disruptive behavior got him thrown out of the courtroom. At one point he fell asleep, and he later shoved a police officer.

After Brooks withdrew his insanity plea, he complained of a toothache and Friday’s hearing was adjourned, local CBS affiliate WDJT reported. Proceedings were rescheduled for Sept. 19.

