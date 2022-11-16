Wisconsin parade attacker sentenced to life in prison

FILE PHOTO: Darrell Brooks appears in Waukesha County Court
36
Brendan O'Brien
·2 min read

By Brendan O'Brien

(Reuters) - A Wisconsin man convicted of killing six people and injuring dozens more when he drove through a Christmas parade near Milwaukee last year was sentenced to life in prison on Wednesday at the conclusion of a two-day hearing.

Waukesha County Circuit Court Judge Jennifer Dorow handed down six mandatory life in a prison terms to Darrell Brooks, 40, who was found guilty on Oct. 26 of 76 criminal charges, including six counts of intentional homicide.

Brooks deliberately drove his sport utility vehicle through police barricades last November and plowed into crowds of people participating in the annual parade in Waukesha, about 15 miles (25 km) west of downtown Milwaukee.

"I want you to know that not only I am sorry for what happened, I am sorry that you cannot see what is truly in my heart and the remorse in my heart," Brooks said as he wept during his statement in a packed courtroom.

The two-day sentencing hearing began on Tuesday when dozens of relatives of those killed and injured along with victims who survived the incident told the court about their loved ones and confronted Brooks, who wore orange prison clothing and a surgical mask over his nose and mouth.

"Today is our day. Today is for us. Today is so we can take our handful of dirt, throw it on his grave and move on," said Chris Owen, whose mother Leanna Owen, 71, died in the attack.

Leanna Owen was performing with her troupe known as the Dancing Grannies when she was struck and killed. Five others, including an 8-year-old boy, were killed in the incident while more than 60 others were injured, including at least 18 children.

Before he was sentenced, Brooks, a Milwaukee resident who represented himself during the trial, called several people to speak to the court on his behalf.

His grandmother, Mary Edwards, a minister in Detroit, told the court that Brooks has suffered from bi-polar mental illness since he was 12 years old, and said the disorder caused him to drive through the crowd.

(Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Chicago)

Recommended Stories

  • Darrell Brooks sentencing: Waukesha Christmas parade victims speak

    Waukesha County Judge Jennifer Dorow will sentence Brooks in a hearing that is expected to last two days – Tuesday and Wednesday, Nov. 15 and 16.

  • Man who killed 6 in Waukesha Christmas parade removed from courtroom due to outburst

    The man convicted of killing six people when he plowed his SUV through a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee last year, Darrell Brooks Jr., was removed from the courtroom on Wednesday while Judge Jennifer Dorow was making comments ahead of sentencing him.

  • Man who killed 6 in Christmas parade gets life, no release

    A man who killed six people and injured many others when he drove his SUV through a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison with no chance of release. Waukesha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Dorow sentenced 40-year-old Darrell Brooks Jr. on 76 charges, including six counts of first-degree intentional homicide and 61 counts of reckless endangerment. Each homicide count carried a mandatory life sentence, and the only uncertainty Wednesday was whether Dorow would allow Brooks to serve any portion of those sentences on extended supervision in the community, the state’s current version of parole.

  • Trump announces 2024 presidential run

    Donald Trump's announcement from Mar A Lago on November 15, 2022.

  • Man denied bond in theft of vehicle with 2-month-old baby inside

    Pherris Harrington allegedly drove the car several miles before crashing. CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reports.

  • DeSantis vs. Trump

    DeSantis vs. Trump

  • Hall of Fame coach Jimmy Johnson reflects on his career

    Jimmy Johnson won two Super Bowls as head coach of the Dallas Cowboys and a national championship at Miami. ''I've had a lot of success in football, but I've really been shortchanged as far as my family, and that's when I decided to retire,'' Johnson said on the AP Pro Football Podcast. Johnson talked about going to a client reunion event at Tranquil Shores, his son's rehab center in Florida, and listening to parents share stories.

  • Gov. DeSantis responds to attacks from Trump

    Gov. DeSantis responds to attacks from Trump

  • Darrell Brooks sentencing: Brooks' statement to the court (part 8)

    Darrell Brooks sentencing: Brooks' statement to the court (part 8)

  • Waukesha murderer cries as mother reads Maya Angelou poem at sentencing

    Darrell Brooks cried while listening to his mother provide a statement to the court before his sentencing. Law & Crime Network

  • This may be the best time to exercise to improve heart health: study

    Story at a glance Heart disease is the leading cause of death around the world. Regular exercise has been proven to improve heart health. Whether the timing of exercise influences stroke or heart disease risk was previously unknown. Exercising in the morning is associated with the lowest risk of heart disease and stroke, according to…

  • Bruce Arians was hospitalized last month with severe chest pains

    Former Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians has fought his way through a series of health issues over the years. He recently shared with Ira Kaufman of JoeBucsFan.com that a problem last month resulted in a four-day hospitalization. Arians told Kaufman that, on October 8, Arians experienced severe chest pains. “On the night before the Atlanta game, [more]

  • Apple lets you practice sending emergency SOS texts via satellite in new demo mode

    Apple is launching a demo mode of its Emergency SOS via Satellite feature so all iPhone 14 users can get familiar with it.

  • Darrell Brooks' outburst leads to him being removed from courtroom during sentencing hearing

    Darrell Brooks was removed from the courtroom following an outburst on Wednesday afternoon during Judge Jennifer Dorow's comments prior to her sentencing him. Brooks was convicted on charges tied to the deadly Waukesha Christmas parade attack in November 2021.

  • Biden expresses hope Pelosi stays in Congress with leadership position -sources

    U.S. President Joe Biden has asked House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a fellow Democrat, to remain in Congress and to continue holding a Democratic leadership role, according to two sources familiar with the matter. There was no comment on whether Pelosi responded to Biden. Pelosi, 82, has long been under pressure from some pockets of her rank-and-file to step down and make way for a new generation of Democratic leadership.

  • Cisco raises full-year outlook; announces restructuring

    "This is not about reducing our workforce - in fact we will have roughly the same number of employees at the end of this fiscal year as we had when we started," Cisco said, adding it would focus its resources on its enterprise networking and security businesses. The restructuring comes at a time when most companies including Amazon.com Inc and Facebook's parent Meta Platforms Inc are making deep cuts to their employee base to navigate a potential downturn in the economy. Cisco said it would book the charges over the next few quarters, which included some costs related to downsizing its office space as more people work in a hybrid home-and-office model.

  • ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 premieres with 12.1 million viewers

    Yahoo Finance reporter Allie Canal shares viewership details about Yellowstone's season 5 premiere on Paramount.&nbsp;

  • Donald Trump’s Latest Mar-a-Lago Filing Is a Game of Pretend

    Phelan M. Ebenhack for The Washington Post via Getty ImagesThe latest filing by former President Donald Trump’s legal team reads more like a children’s game of “let’s pretend” than a legal filing. Trump’s lawyers made the filing in response to Special Master Raymond Dearie’s request that Trump and DOJ brief him on so-called “global issues” in the case, meaning broad legal issues that can help guide Dearie’s slog through the thousands of documents recovered in the FBI search warrant executed at T

  • Police station in Kherson was so heavily mined it had to be blown up

    Retreating Russian troops rigged Kherson regional police office with so many explosive devices, it had to be blown up, Ukrainian police chief Ihor Klymenko said in a Facebook post on Nov. 16.

  • Darrell Brooks sentenced to life in prison in Wisconsin Christmas parade attack that left 6 dead

    The 2021 Waukesha Christmas parade attack left six dead and many injured. Before his sentencing, Darrell Brooks Jr. spoke for two hours to the court