Wisconsin patients who were scheduled to receive abortions were turned away in the waiting room after Roe v. Wade was overturned

The outside of the Planned Parenthood Reproductive Health Services Center is seen in St. Louis, Missouri. Saul Loeb/Getty Images

The Supreme Court's reversal of Roe v. Wade is having immediate effect in states without abortion rights.

At Planned Parenthood clinics in Wisconsin, patients scheduled for abortions were asked to leave.

Abortion is criminalized in Wisconsin under a law from 1849.

A Supreme Court decision reversing Roe v. Wade's 50 years of precedent is having immediate effect in states without protections for abortion rights.

In Wisconsin, Planned Parenthood clinics had been scheduling patients through Saturday, June 25, but had stopped scheduling for next week in anticipation of the ruling, which was leaked in May.

When the news broke Friday morning that the court had rendered its opinion, Tanya Atkinson, president of Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin, said her clinics had patients waiting to receive services.

"Our team had to go out into the lobby and let those individuals know that they would not be able to access the healthcare that they needed," Atkinson told the local PBS station.

Staff instead began working on securing appointments for those patients and arranging travel to other states, like neighboring Illinois, where abortions remain legal.

"It was traumatic," Atkinson added, for those patients "to not be able to access this care that they had contemplated and decided that they needed for their health or their future."

Abortion is criminalized in Wisconsin under a law dating back to 1849 — just one year younger than the state itself.

The law charges "any person, other than the mother" who ends the life of an unborn child with a Class H felony, which may result in up to a six-year prison sentence.

Democratic Governor Tony Evers convened a special legislative session earlier this week to debate the law, but state Republican lawmakers gaveled out in 13 seconds.

