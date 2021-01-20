Wisconsin pharmacist accused of removing vaccine doses from clinic fridge charged with a misdemeanor

Azmi Haroun

  • According to new court filings, Steven Brandenburg was charged with a Class A misdemeanor at his hearing at the Ozaukee County Circuit Court on Tuesday.

  • Brandenburg had intentionally removed 550 doses of the Moderna vaccine from a clinic refrigerator where he worked in Wisconsin. 

  • Ozaukee County District Attorney Adam Gerol elaborated that the nature of the charges against Brandenburg may change, depending on whether the vaccines removed are deemed to be ineffective.

Steven Bradenburg, the Wisconsin pharmacist accused of tampering with vials of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, has been charged with a misdemeanor, according to new court filings.

Brandenburg was arrested on December 31 by the Grafton Police Department after an internal investigation by his employer Advocate Aurora Health concluded that he had "intentionally" removed 550 doses of the Moderna vaccine from a clinic refrigerator where he worked. 

Advocate Aurora Health initially claimed the pharmacist's actions were "human error" but later moved to fire the employee and alert authorities after deeming the actions intentional.

In custody, Brandenburg, an avowed conspiracy theorist, told authorities that he believed conspiracy theories about the vaccine and believed that the world was "crashing down." 

Brandenburg had admitted to purposely removing the vials from refrigeration at the Grafton medical center overnight on December 24, and again on the night of December 25. 

According to online court filings, Brandenburg was charged with a Class A misdemeanor during his hearing at the Ozaukee County Circuit Court on Tuesday, and he could be sentenced to up to nine months in prison, fined $10,000, or face both punishments.

Ozaukee County District Attorney Adam Gerol elaborated that the nature of the charges against Brandenburg may change, depending on whether the vaccines removed are deemed to be ineffective.

At a press conference earlier this month, Aurora CEO Jeff Bahr said that clinic workers were forced to throw out more than 500 doses.

In court Tuesday, Gerol said, "The best evidence at this point is that the vaccine remains viable."

The Moderna vaccine vials can stay at room temperature for up to 12 hours and must be stored at 36 to 46 degrees Fahrenheit.

"I included a quote from the resident expert within my criminal complaint," Gerol added, according to WUWM. "That said, it is being sent to Moderna for further testing. If something were to come up, then the charges might change." 

Brandenburg's pharmaceutical license was also stripped by the state last week, according to the Associated Press

Brandenburg pleaded not guilty on Tuesday, and his next court date is set for March 18.

