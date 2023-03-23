Wisconsin police charge two suspects after fleeing traffic stop in 90 mph chase with baby in the car

Two suspects were arrested in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, after leading police on two vehicular chases that exceeded 90 mph with a baby in the back seat. The pursuits started when one of the suspects fled from an attempted traffic stop, police said.

Both chases took place on March 15, when Wauwatosa police said officers observed Davion Newson, 22, operating a vehicle without proper license plates. The officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but it took off "at a high speed," the Wauwatosa Police Department said in a statement.

The pursuit ended after about 4.7 miles, according to FOX 6 Milwaukee. The car reached as fast as 87 miles per hour, per the report.

"Officers used a tire deflation device to slow the vehicle before it became disabled driving over a concrete median," Wauwatosa police said.

Then another pursuit started.

"The driver then ran on foot and entered a waiting vehicle, fleeing from police again," police said.

Gamila May, 20, of Milwaukee, was in the second vehicle. Her baby was in the backseat.

May told investigators that she and Newson were at an appointment for family therapy, and she remained in the parking lot when Newson left. He called her later, saying he had a flat tired and needed her help, FOX 6 reported.

According to the police, the suspects drove to a nearby residence about a mile away, and were arrested after a brief standoff.

The vehicle reached 90 miles per hour.

Wauwatosa police said officers recovered a short-barreled rifle, drugs including crack cocaine and fentanyl, and weighing scales from the initial vehicle.

"We're committed to keeping everyone safe. Thank you to our officers for their observations, quick actions and commitment to the safety of our community. Thank you as well to the Milwaukee Police Department for their assistance in pursuing and apprehending the driver," the statement added.

FOX 6 reported Newson faces seven felonies including a drug possession charge, jumping bail, child neglect, and evading police.

May was charged with neglecting a child, being a party to a crime and evading police.

Court documents say Newson was out on bond in two Milwaukee County cases during the March 13 pursuits.