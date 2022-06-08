Wisconsin police focus on ‘stopping the killing’ first when responding to active shooters

In a matter of seconds, a police officer in the parking lot outside of Antigo High School rushed toward the sound of gunfire.

The noise brought that officer, Andy Hopfensperger, to the main entrance of the school, where he saw a former student, 18-year-old Jakob Wagner, carrying a rifle. Wagner had already shot and wounded two students.

Hopfensperger shouted at Wagner to drop his weapon. He didn’t. Instead, Wagner turned and fired at Hopfensperger, who returned fire and fatally shot Wagner.

It was shortly after 11 p.m. April 23, 2016. Inside the school, more than a hundred unsuspecting students were attending prom.

Hopfensperger had been patrolling the parking lot outside of the school with another officer and a police dog when he heard "loud bangs" and saw sparks fly at the feet of a nearby group of students, according to a report by the Wisconsin Department of Justice.

The swiftness of Hopfensperger's response to the threat drew praise from the community and earned him the nation's most prestigious honor for police officers.

“I think that was a key part of our response,” Antigo Police Chief Dan Duley said in an interview this week. “The officer was able to identify the threat very quickly and stop that threat.”

RELATED: Wisconsin Republicans Robin Vos and Kevin Nicholson are open to the idea of arming teachers in the face of school shootings

RELATED: Wisconsin Democrats call for stricter gun laws, GOP candidate Nicholson seeks more armed security after Texas school shootings

That wasn't the case more recently in Uvalde, Texas, where authorities have already acknowledged police were too slow to confront the person responsible for a shooting at an elementary school that left 19 children and two teachers dead.

The officers at several police departments in Wisconsin responsible for training their colleagues how to respond to these types of incidents repeatedly emphasized the need to quickly stop any threat, even if a single officer is put in a position to go alone.

Story continues

That's what happened in Antigo, where Hopfensperger had, along with the rest of the department, already trained at the high school where the incident took place. The training hasn't changed as a result of the incident, Duley said, but it did reinforce that these scenarios can happen anywhere.

"Nobody is really immune to it," he said. "Everyone has the potential for something to happen."

'Time is a priority'

Russ Blahnik is one of two instructors at the Grand Chute Police Department who is responsible for teaching other officers how to respond to active shooters.

He prepares officers to quickly respond to threats without waiting for help to arrive — instead, it's necessary to "move in and eliminate the threat," he said.

"If I hear the sound of gunshots or if I hear people yelling, telling me where the shooter is or the threat is, that's our priority," he said.

The work doesn't end when the threat is gone, though. The priority shifts to providing help to anyone with injuries, even if paramedics haven't arrived yet.

"We have to change our focus from stopping the killing to stopping the dying," he said.

The threat isn't always limited to a person with a gun: for example, a vehicle in a crowded setting can be just as deadly, Blahnik said.

“You have to be willing to adapt,” he said. “The threat isn’t always as clear cut as it would be in a training manual.”

Blahnik has led training exercises in multiple settings in his community, including the Fox River Mall — the same place where, on Jan. 31, 2021, shots rang out in the food court and forced crowds of people to flee or find places to hide as police swarmed the area.

Police respond to a shooting Jan. 31, 2021, at the Fox River Mall in Grand Chute.

The response was "what we would expect for an active shooter," Blahnik said, even if it was later determined to be a more isolated incident. Jovanni Frausto, a 19-year-old from Neenah, died, while a bystander was wounded. In February, Dezman Ellis, 18, was sentenced to 40 years in prison in connection with the incident.

The incident revealed how important communication becomes when police — often from multiple departments — respond to a large-scale event, Blahnik said.

Many police departments find ways to practice how they would respond to an active shooter: last year in Neenah, it involved an empty Shopko building, where police and paramedics worked together to coordinate how things would go.

"That's the biggest thing with critical incidents is getting everyone working together on the same page," said Jeff Bernice, assistant chief at the Neenah Police Department.

Bernice explained the priorities for their officers: first, stop the threat; second, treat the injured; and third, clear the building.

"When somebody is injured, time is a priority," he said.

It isn't easy, but it's important to be prepared "all the time, both physically and mentally, to respond to these situations," Bernice said.

Avoid. Deny. Defend.

Todd Wrage has taught officers at the Oshkosh Police Department how to respond to active shooters for years. Wrage, though, has also led hundreds of classes for the general public, giving advice on what people should do if they're caught up in a situation with an active shooter.

He can summarize his advice in three words: Avoid. Deny. Defend.

If it's possible to get away, get away, Wrage said. If not, find a place to hide, preferably somewhere behind a locked door. And as a last resort, fight to survive.

Many people feel helpless when they're first asked to talk about how they would respond to an active shooter situation, but it is Wrage's goal to show that isn't actually the case.

"They're not hopeless," he said. "They can do something. They just need to know what to do and when to do it."

Police respond after a school resource officer shot a student during an altercation Dec. 3, 2019, at Oshkosh West High School.

Wrage trains officers too and, as difficult as these situations can seem, their response "is actually very simple," he said.

“We respond as fast as we can, we find out where the gunfire is coming from, we go to it and we stop it,” he said. “It doesn’t get much easier than that.”

Wrage was involved when, shortly after 9 a.m. Dec. 3, 2019, Michael Wissink, a school resource officer at Oshkosh West High School, was allegedly stabbed by Grant Fuhrman — at the time a 16-year-old student at the school. A struggle ensued, but quickly came to an end when Wissink shot Fuhrman in the chest, according to court documents.

The student was charged with attempted homicide in connection with the incident, but has yet to stand trial.

"When we find out we've got shots fired in a school, it's going to draw all of us as fast as we can get there," he said.

Still, if a small group of officers can respond quickly, that's the expectation, Wrage said.

"I think every officer understands if this is what has to be done, it has to be done," he said. "There really isn't any hesitation when it comes to that."

'Not just a school security guard'

There is another aspect of preparing for active shooters that goes beyond any training exercise: prevention, said Nathan Cihlar, a detective at the Wausau Police Department who, as part of his role, supervises the department's four school resource officers.

Those officers play a critical role in school security, teaching staff and students to always be vigilant for possible threats, Cihlar said, but they've got another role too: building relationships.

It's important for school resource officers to "try to find a way to get a foot in the door," especially with students who have had bad experiences with police in the past.

"They're not just a school security guard," he said.

The department keeps school resource officers in the same school as long as possible in an effort to build long-term relationships with students, hoping they'll be more comfortable approaching a familiar face if they have an issue, Cihlar said.

Police respond March 22, 2017, to a series of shootings that left four people dead, including an officer with the Everest Metro Police Department.

Cihlar was working when, on March 22, 2017, four people, including an officer with an Everest Metro Police Department, were killed in a shooting spree that happened at multiple locations.

"One of the biggest things you learn about is communication," said Cihlar, who explained the response to the incident required coordination across jurisdictions as multiple agencies responded to the series of incidents.

The amount of communication was almost overwhelming: multiple calls to dispatchers from people affected, witnesses reaching out to police and officers from different agencies trying to find out where to go, Cihlar said.

"If people can't communicate with each other and your neighboring agency doesn't know what's going on, it severely hampers your efforts," he said.

The amount of work police do to prepare for these situations helps combat fear in the community, Cihlar said.

"We're trying to help our community understand that we're prepared for these things and we're ready to respond," he said.

Contact Chris Mueller at 920-996-7267 or cmueller@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @AtChrisMueller.

This article originally appeared on Appleton Post-Crescent: How police in Neenah, Oshkosh, Wausau train to stop active shooters