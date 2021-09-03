Wisconsin police shooting near Walmart leaves carjacking suspect dead: officials

Wisconsin police fatally shot a man outside a local Walmart on Friday after he allegedly carjacked two vehicles and kidnapped one of the drivers.

Milwaukee County Sheriff Earnell Lucas said investigators are still trying to put together exactly what happened, but it appears the suspect carjacked a vehicle sometime before 8 a.m.

The unidentified man then forced the driver to take him to a Walmart in Milwaukee, where they may have "obtained items," the sheriff said.

Next, they went to a service station, where the driver went inside and told the attendant to call police. The carjacker and the driver then left and went to a Walmart in Franklin. The driver somehow managed to tell a clerk to call police, the sheriff said.

WISCONSIN MAN, 23, SPUN 'WEB OF LIES' AFTER KILLING, DISMEMBERING HIS PARENTS, AUTHORITIES SAY

Officers received a call of an active shooter at the Walmart, Lucas said. Officers from multiple agencies swarmed the scene. The suspect fled in the vehicle but crashed it as police gave chase.

12-STATE HUMAN TRAFFICKING STING FREES 59 VICTIMS, INCLUDING 2 MINORS; 102 SUSPECTS ARRESTED

The suspect immediately hijacked another vehicle and but crashed that one as well. He jumped out of the wreckage with a gun and officers opened fire, killing him, the sheriff said. Franklin Police Chief Rick Oliva said during the news conference that there were "indications" the suspect pointed his weapon at officers.

Lucas said deputies from his office as well as at least one Franklin officer and multiple officers from neighboring Oak Creek fired their weapons. He said it was unclear exactly how many officers fired shots.

He said he had no information on the suspect’s background and didn’t know the status of the carjacking victims. He said investigators are working across multiple crime scenes in Milwaukee County.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

