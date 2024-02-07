New Wisconsin poll shows Trump tied with Biden, Haley ahead by 15 points

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley's argument that she'd be a stronger general election candidate than former President Donald Trump got a boost on Wednesday from a new poll in a critical swing state.

A new Marquette Law School poll in Wisconsin showed Haley leading President Joe Biden by 15 percentage points among likely voters, 57 percent to 42 percent.

Trump, meanwhile, was neck-and-neck with Biden, 50 percent to 49 percent, a result well within the poll's margin of error of plus or minus 4.4 percentage points.

But Trump is the commanding GOP frontrunner, including in Wisconsin, where he leads the Republican primary, 64 percent to 22 percent, with 14 percent undecided, according to the survey.

Haley has emphasized her electability, often citing polling showing her with larger leads than Trump over Biden, like a Wall Street Journal poll from December that put Haley 17 points ahead of the current president. But it hasn't yet convinced enough Republican voters to derail Trump's campaign.

The Haley campaign blasted the poll result out to reporters Wednesday afternoon.

"Democrats couldn't dream up a weaker general election candidate than Donald Trump if they tried," Haley spokesperson AnnMarie Graham-Barnes said.

Marquette Law School conducted the survey from Jan. 24-31 with a sample of 848 likely voters in Wisconsin. Respondents were interviewed online and by phone, contacted via a probability-based panel and off voter files containing voters' phone numbers and email addresses.