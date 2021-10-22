Wisconsin preschooler missing since mother was slain is found dead

Major Harris, the 3-year-old boy missing after his mother was killed in Milwaukee last week, has been found dead, police said Thursday.

"My heart and my condolences are out to the family," Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman told reporters, adding that the investigation was "ongoing and very fluid."

Major's body was found at North 35th Street and West Rohr Avenue, Norman said. More details were not released at a news conference.

His mother, Mallery Muenzenberger, 25, was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds on Oct. 14 in the backyard of a home, police said.

On Sunday, the suspect in her slaying, Jaheem Clark, 20, killed himself as police arrived outside a home, police have said. Officers heard two gunshots from within the home and entered to find him dead, police said.

Police said this week that investigators believe Muenzenberger and Clark were acquaintances but did not know how long they had known each other.

Muenzenberger lived in Onalaska, which is around 175 miles from Milwaukee on the other side of Wisconsin. Investigators believe she and her son arrived in Milwaukee around Oct. 9, police said this week.

Police Inspector Paul Formolo said Tuesday that police at first did not know she was with the boy.

An Amber Alert was issued for Major on Saturday as soon as police knew he was missing, Norman, the police chief, said Thursday.