Wisconsin has a primary election Tuesday. Here's what Milwaukee-area voters should know.

Wisconsin has a spring primary election Tuesday, held to narrow down candidates for local offices, like city councils and school boards.

You won't see presidential candidates on the ballot — the presidential preference election is April 2. The April election also will include the candidates who advance from Tuesday's primary.

But not every contested race has a primary. It's only needed, generally, if there are more than twice the number of candidates as there are open seats — more than two candidates for one seat, more than four candidates for two seats, etc.

How do you know whether you have races to vote for in the primary? And if you do, what do you need to bring to the polls to vote?

Here's a guide to Tuesday's Wisconsin primary election:

When are polls open in Wisconsin, and where is my polling place?

Polls are open in Wisconsin from7 a.m. until 8 p.m. To find your polling place, you can go to myvote.wi.gov and enter your address.

At myvote.wi.gov, you can see what races are on your ballot ahead of time — or if you have any races at all — and check if you're registered to vote.

GUIDE: Milwaukee-area races in the Feb. 20 Wisconsin primary election

What do I need to bring to vote in Wisconsin?

To vote, you need to bring a current photo ID that has your name on it.

Here's the Wisconsin Elections Commission's list of accepted forms of identification.

You also can register to vote at your polling place, or re-register if you've moved or changed addresses since the last time you voted. In that case, you'll need to bring a document to show proof of residence.

A driver's license or ID card issued by the Department of Motor Vehicles counts as proof as residence, if it shows your current address. Or, you can bring documents like a lease, utility bill or bank statement, if it shows your current address.

You can find a full list of accepted documents here.

What do I do if I still have an absentee ballot?

Local clerks must receive your ballot by the time polls close on Election Day, so it's too late to mail it back. Instead, you can physically bring your absentee ballot to your assigned polling place or central count location before the polls close at 8 p.m.

In Milwaukee, you can drop off absentee ballots curbside at the Election Operations Center at 1901 S. Kinnickinnic Ave. between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. or Room 501 in City Hall at 200 E. Wells St. between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m.

As of Monday afternoon, the Milwaukee Election Commission said 21,983 absentee ballots have been issued for the spring primary, but 7,686 have not yet been returned.

What Milwaukee-area races have a primary election Tuesday?

In Milwaukee, the mayoral election is the only citywide contest. Incumbent mayor Cavalier Johnson faces two opponents: Wisconsin God Squad founder David King and Ieshuh Griffin, who's running under the slogan "The Poor People's Piece of the Pie Campaign." The top two finishers will advance to the April election.

Only three Milwaukee Common Council districts have primaries: Districts 5, 7 and 11. Milwaukee County Board's District 18 also has a primary.

Several Milwaukee-area school boards also have primaries: Cudahy, Franklin, Germantown, Greendale, Shorewood and Hartford J1.

Here's a list of the contested races for the Milwaukee area. An (i) denotes an incumbent — an official that currently holds the position.

Milwaukee mayor

The top two candidates will advance to the April election.

Cavalier Johnson (i)

David King

Ieshuh Griffin

ELECTION 2024: The races that will have a spring primary in Milwaukee

Milwaukee Common Council

District 5

The top two candidates will advance to the April election.

Lamont Westmoreland (i)

Stacy A. Smiter

Bruce Winter

District 7

The top two candidates will advance to the April election.

Jessica Currie

Kenneth Hughes

DiAndre Jackson

Randy Jones

District 11

The top two candidates will advance to the April election.

Peter Burgelis

Lee Whiting

Josh Zepnick

The district map is available here or you can find your elected officials based on your address.

Milwaukee County Board

District 18

The top two candidates will advance to the April election.

Deanna Alexander (i)

John Martin (Marty) Hagedorn

Brandon Williford

Here's a map of District 18 — which is located in the top left corner of the Milwaukee County.

Cudahy School Board

Two seats

The top four candidates will advance to the April election.

Michael Johnson (i)

Randall Hollenbeck

Justin Knash

Jason Kuechenmeister

Charles Parkinson

Ellen Price

Lissa Skoglund

MEET THE CANDIDATES: Seven are seeking two seats on Cudahy School Board

Franklin School Board

Three seats

The top six candidates will advance to the April election.

Angela Bier (i)

Maqsood Khan (i)

Ann Sepersky (i)

Jay Pereira

Jaclyn Gaffney

Angela Kallay

Jon Peccarelli

MEET THE CANDIDATES: Seven are running for three seats on the Franklin School Board

Germantown School Board

Seat No. 1

The top two candidates will advance to the April election.

Tracy Pawlak (i)

Jeff Voyer

Bruce Warnimont

MEET THE CANDIDATES: Here's who is running for the Germantown School Board

Greendale School Board

Two seats

The top four candidates will advance to the April election.

Mary Laurel Grogan (i)

Brian Bock

Elise Ciske

Michael Wiedel

Kristin Settle

MEET THE CANDIDATES: Five are running for two seats on Greendale School Board

Hartford J1 School Board

Two seats

The top four candidates will advance to the April election.

Ed Behnke (i)

Barbara Lindert

Terrence Perfect

Tristan J. Johannes

Ian Gronbeck

MEET THE CANDIDATES: Here's who is running for the Hartford School Board

Shorewood School Board

One seat

The top two candidates will advance to the April election.

Ellen Eckman (i)

Andrew Frey

Heather Cook Elliott

MEET THE CANDIDATES: Three are running for one seat on the Shorewood School Board

Brookfield Common Council

District 5

The top two candidates will advance to the April election.

Sean Campbell

Dean Marquardt

Amanda Davis

Fox Point Village Board

Two seats

The top four candidates will advance to the April election.

Mark Freedman

Kevin Artlip

Paul Krechel

David R. Miller

Max Barry

Franklin Municipal Judge

The top two candidates will advance to the April election.

Georgia L. Konstantakis

Ted Kafkas

John J. Brennan

Genesee Town Board

Two seats

The top four candidates will advance to the April election.

Charles Ross (i)

Tony Reece

Terry Tesch

Art Schneider

Mark A. Pichler

Adam E. Coker

Adrian J. Tengler

Ozaukee County Board

District 17

The top two candidates will advance to the April election.

Peter Eisenhauer

David C. Irish (i)

Jack Arnett

Waukesha Village Board

Trustee #3

The top two candidates will advance to the April election.

Roger Adams

Michael L. Gorectke (i)

Cheryl Kaye

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Wisconsin 2024 primary election is Tuesday: polls, where to vote