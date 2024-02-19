Wisconsin has a primary election Tuesday. Here's what Milwaukee-area voters should know.
Wisconsin has a spring primary election Tuesday, held to narrow down candidates for local offices, like city councils and school boards.
You won't see presidential candidates on the ballot — the presidential preference election is April 2. The April election also will include the candidates who advance from Tuesday's primary.
But not every contested race has a primary. It's only needed, generally, if there are more than twice the number of candidates as there are open seats — more than two candidates for one seat, more than four candidates for two seats, etc.
How do you know whether you have races to vote for in the primary? And if you do, what do you need to bring to the polls to vote?
Here's a guide to Tuesday's Wisconsin primary election:
When are polls open in Wisconsin, and where is my polling place?
Polls are open in Wisconsin from7 a.m. until 8 p.m. To find your polling place, you can go to myvote.wi.gov and enter your address.
At myvote.wi.gov, you can see what races are on your ballot ahead of time — or if you have any races at all — and check if you're registered to vote.
What do I need to bring to vote in Wisconsin?
To vote, you need to bring a current photo ID that has your name on it.
Here's the Wisconsin Elections Commission's list of accepted forms of identification.
You also can register to vote at your polling place, or re-register if you've moved or changed addresses since the last time you voted. In that case, you'll need to bring a document to show proof of residence.
A driver's license or ID card issued by the Department of Motor Vehicles counts as proof as residence, if it shows your current address. Or, you can bring documents like a lease, utility bill or bank statement, if it shows your current address.
You can find a full list of accepted documents here.
What do I do if I still have an absentee ballot?
Local clerks must receive your ballot by the time polls close on Election Day, so it's too late to mail it back. Instead, you can physically bring your absentee ballot to your assigned polling place or central count location before the polls close at 8 p.m.
In Milwaukee, you can drop off absentee ballots curbside at the Election Operations Center at 1901 S. Kinnickinnic Ave. between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. or Room 501 in City Hall at 200 E. Wells St. between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m.
As of Monday afternoon, the Milwaukee Election Commission said 21,983 absentee ballots have been issued for the spring primary, but 7,686 have not yet been returned.
What Milwaukee-area races have a primary election Tuesday?
In Milwaukee, the mayoral election is the only citywide contest. Incumbent mayor Cavalier Johnson faces two opponents: Wisconsin God Squad founder David King and Ieshuh Griffin, who's running under the slogan "The Poor People's Piece of the Pie Campaign." The top two finishers will advance to the April election.
Only three Milwaukee Common Council districts have primaries: Districts 5, 7 and 11. Milwaukee County Board's District 18 also has a primary.
Several Milwaukee-area school boards also have primaries: Cudahy, Franklin, Germantown, Greendale, Shorewood and Hartford J1.
Here's a list of the contested races for the Milwaukee area. An (i) denotes an incumbent — an official that currently holds the position.
Milwaukee mayor
The top two candidates will advance to the April election.
Cavalier Johnson (i)
David King
Ieshuh Griffin
Milwaukee Common Council
District 5
The top two candidates will advance to the April election.
Lamont Westmoreland (i)
Stacy A. Smiter
Bruce Winter
District 7
The top two candidates will advance to the April election.
Jessica Currie
Kenneth Hughes
DiAndre Jackson
Randy Jones
District 11
The top two candidates will advance to the April election.
Peter Burgelis
Lee Whiting
Josh Zepnick
The district map is available here or you can find your elected officials based on your address.
Milwaukee County Board
District 18
The top two candidates will advance to the April election.
Deanna Alexander (i)
John Martin (Marty) Hagedorn
Brandon Williford
Here's a map of District 18 — which is located in the top left corner of the Milwaukee County.
Cudahy School Board
Two seats
The top four candidates will advance to the April election.
Michael Johnson (i)
Randall Hollenbeck
Justin Knash
Jason Kuechenmeister
Charles Parkinson
Ellen Price
Lissa Skoglund
Franklin School Board
Three seats
The top six candidates will advance to the April election.
Angela Bier (i)
Maqsood Khan (i)
Ann Sepersky (i)
Jay Pereira
Jaclyn Gaffney
Angela Kallay
Jon Peccarelli
Germantown School Board
Seat No. 1
The top two candidates will advance to the April election.
Tracy Pawlak (i)
Jeff Voyer
Bruce Warnimont
Greendale School Board
Two seats
The top four candidates will advance to the April election.
Mary Laurel Grogan (i)
Brian Bock
Elise Ciske
Michael Wiedel
Kristin Settle
Hartford J1 School Board
Two seats
The top four candidates will advance to the April election.
Ed Behnke (i)
Barbara Lindert
Terrence Perfect
Tristan J. Johannes
Ian Gronbeck
Shorewood School Board
One seat
The top two candidates will advance to the April election.
Ellen Eckman (i)
Andrew Frey
Heather Cook Elliott
Brookfield Common Council
District 5
The top two candidates will advance to the April election.
Sean Campbell
Dean Marquardt
Amanda Davis
Fox Point Village Board
Two seats
The top four candidates will advance to the April election.
Mark Freedman
Kevin Artlip
Paul Krechel
David R. Miller
Max Barry
Franklin Municipal Judge
The top two candidates will advance to the April election.
Georgia L. Konstantakis
Ted Kafkas
John J. Brennan
Genesee Town Board
Two seats
The top four candidates will advance to the April election.
Charles Ross (i)
Tony Reece
Terry Tesch
Art Schneider
Mark A. Pichler
Adam E. Coker
Adrian J. Tengler
Ozaukee County Board
District 17
The top two candidates will advance to the April election.
Peter Eisenhauer
David C. Irish (i)
Jack Arnett
Waukesha Village Board
Trustee #3
The top two candidates will advance to the April election.
Roger Adams
Michael L. Gorectke (i)
Cheryl Kaye
