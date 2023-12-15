A 53-year-old prisoner was sentenced to three more years in prison after pleading guilty to issuing a bomb scare to the Wisconsin Capitol in 2018.

Terrance Grissom was sentenced Thursday by Dane County Circuit Court Judge John Hyland after pleading guilty on Dec. 7.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, a letter that Grissom wrote while incarcerated was delivered to the Dane County District Attorney's Office on April 9, 2018. The letter stated a bomb was in the governor's office that will go off at the push of a button and he will die. The governor at the time was Scott Walker.

Capitol Police evacuated the offices of the governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general. A bomb-sniffing dog determined no threat existed.

Court records show Grissom has in the past issued bomb threats and other threats to officials. According to the Wisconsin Department of Corrections' website, Grissom has been incarcerated since 1990.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Wisconsin prisoner sentenced for bomb scare of governor's office