A Wisconsin property with a barn converted into a home and a man cave is on the market for the first time ever at $945,000 — take a look inside

The milk house is located right next to the converted barn. Justin Lackner Photography

A 1.81-acre property in Wisconsin featuring a converted barn is for sale for $945,000.

The estate includes a two-flat, two garages, a milk house, and a recreational building.

Other amenities in the home include a pool and a sauna.

A converted barn along US Highway 14 in Arena, Wisconsin, is for sale for $945,000.

The exterior of the converted barn. Justin Lackner Photography

The lot spans 1.81 acres, per the listing. In addition to the converted barn, the property includes two garages and a two-flat (a two-story building with a separate apartment on each floor) that was formerly a farmhouse.

The owner spent 12 years converting the barn into the property's main residence, listing agent Cathy Lacy of Dwellhop Real Estate told Insider.

This is the first time the property has been listed for sale, listing records show.

"His parents owned the original acreage, so this property has been in the family for a very long time," she said of the owner.

The median listing home price in Arena, Wisconsin, is $289,900, making this $945,000 property both a price outlier and the most expensive single-family home listing in the area.

The converted barn has a loft design and features a vaulted ceiling.

The main living area. Justin Lackner Photography

The owner hewed all the pinewood beams in the house by hand, Lacy said.

While the entire property is connected to natural gas pipes, the current owner uses an outdoor wood furnace as the main heat source for the buildings, she said.

The dining area is located next to the open-concept kitchen.

The dining area. Justin Lackner Photography

The owner collected the home's furniture over the years, including some pieces that are Amish-made, Lacy said.

The kitchen. Justin Lackner Photography

The converted barn has three bedrooms — two are on the first floor, while the third is in the loft.

The master bedroom. Justin Lackner Photography

There are four other bedrooms in the two-flat, per the listing.

As the property falls within the highway business district, owners are allowed to use a part of their property for commercial purposes to serve the passing traffic, Lacy said. One way the new owners can do so is by turning the two-flat into a short-term guest rental, she added.

There are three full bathrooms with stone brick walls in the converted barn.

One of the bathrooms in the house. Justin Lackner Photography

"All of the stone is made on-site," Lacy said. "The current owner has a strong construction background and primarily focuses on doing concrete work."

The owner is currently using one of the other buildings on the property as a recreational "man cave," Lacy said. It's extensively decorated with deer heads — which are not for sale.

The deer heads are not for sale. Justin Lackner Photography

"That building has a sauna and room for things like a pool table, a ping-pong table, and other games. It also has a large garage bay for working on equipment," she said.

Apart from the deer heads, all other recreational items in the building are for sale, she added.

Other amenities on the property include two garages and an outdoor pool.

The pool. Justin Lackner Photography

