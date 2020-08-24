Wisconsin protests - live: Anger erupts over police shooting of reportedly unarmed black man as governor pledges to ‘stand against excessive use of force’

Protesters gather near the site of the police shooting, Kenosha, Wisconsin on Sunday: AP

Protests have erupted in Wisconsin against police in the city of Kenosha following the shooting of a reportedly unarmed black man.

The man, who has been identified as Jacob Blake, was hospitalised in a serious condition on Sunday evening after being shot multiple times by a police officer.

In response to the shooting, Tony Evers, Wisconsin’s governor, pledged to “stand against excessive use of force” by police towards black people and called for action against racism in the state.

