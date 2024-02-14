Wisconsin Rapids Current: City seeks grant funding for zoo upgrades, ATV/UTV supporters gather 1,200 signatures

Wisconsin Rapids Current is a regular column in the Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune by Service Journalism Reporter Erik Pfantz that will cover a range of topics in city and county governments and local school districts to highlight the many items that flow past our local decision-makers.

City seeks grant funding for zoo upgrades

The Wisconsin Rapids Municipal Zoo may see several upgrades including winterization of Helen’s House, a long-discussed river otter exhibit and an inclusive playground following the Finance Committee’s approval of a grant application to the Legacy Foundation of Central Wisconsin by the Park and Recreation Department.

The Common Council will likely have an opportunity for final approval on Feb. 20.

The total grant request will be $580,000 with the city providing matching funds of $190,000 from the Teske Fund and $30,000 from park outlay, or taxes the city collects on hotel room rentals.

In February 2023, up to $70,000 from the Teske Fund was approved to build a new prairie dog enclosure, which was largely finished by April, according to committee documents.

Details on updates to Helen’s House include wall and attic insulation and the installation of a gas furnace for a total cost of just under $40,000.

ATV/UTV supporters gather over 1,200 signatures

Activists for an ordinance to create ATV/UTV routes on Wisconsin Rapids streets turned in over 1,200 signatures on a petition Jan. 29 to the city clerk.

The Common Council considered a similar ordinance in October but expressed in discussions they wanted more public input and feedback on the decision. The Council first voted to hold an advisory referendum on the issue but a state law change in July no longer allows municipalities to hold advisory referendums. Certain state statutes still enable referendums, though, and one is called “direct legislation.”

This method involves collecting signatures on a petition, having the signatures verified by the city clerk, then the Common Council must decide within 30 days whether to pass the ordinance attached to the petition with no changes. If the Council takes no action or votes no, the ordinance will be presented to voters in the next election that is more than 70 days away from when the petition was first given to the clerk. In this case, that election would be in November.

The petition ordinance mirrors the ordinance considered in November in that it largely relies on state law to define safe operation of motor vehicles and licensing and insurance requirements. It also shortens the curfew by two hours, from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m., and eliminates the explicit age requirement, instead requiring insurance coverage and a safety certificate, which can be earned at age 12.

The Common Council will consider the petition on Feb. 20.

