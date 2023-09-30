Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln High School football game evacuated Friday night after potential threat

WISCONSIN RAPIDS – Those in attendance at the Lincoln High School homecoming football game Friday night were quickly evacuated at the conclusion of the game after high school staff were notified by a student of a potential threat, according to a letter from Superintendent Craig Broeren sent to parents.

Those who were not immediately able to leave the area took shelter inside the South Wood County Recreation Center and the high school. Law enforcement and staff then helped the visiting team and others to safely leave the area.

According to a news release from the Wisconsin Rapids Police Department, the reported threat involved a possible person with a gun making threats near 14th Street South and Pepper Avenue.

Due to the many officers present at the football game for Back the Badge Night, there was an immediate and large police response, according to the news release.

Officers are still investigating the origins of the initial report, the release said.

“We appreciate everyone’s swift action and cooperation during this difficult and unfortunate circumstance,” Broeren said. “Homecoming is intended to be a time of joy and celebration for our students, and we take their safety very seriously.”

Broeren said they intent to have an increased law enforcement presence during homecoming events planned for Saturday.

This article originally appeared on Stevens Point Journal: Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln High School football game evacuated after threat