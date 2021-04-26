Wisconsin Rapids man charged in 21-year-old sexual assault cold case

Apr. 26—DNA analysis has helped police pinpoint and charge a suspect in a 21-year-old sexual assault cold case from Janesville, according to court documents filed Friday.

John E.W. Carter, 61, of Wisconsin Rapids was charged Friday with two counts of first-degree sexual assault by threat of use of a dangerous weapon. The charges stem from a December 1999 incident in which police say Carter followed a 16-year-old girl to her car in the Janesville Mall parking lot and assaulted her in the car.

The state Department of Criminal Investigation in March informed Janesville police that the Janesville assault was linked to a similar incident at the Fox Valley Mall in early 2000 and that the Grand Chute Police Department had developed a suspect through familial DNA, according to a criminal complaint.

Grand Chute police gathered DNA from Carter, which the State Crime Lab confirmed matched the DNA profiles from cases at both malls, according to the complaint.

Police say Carter followed the teenage girl to her car in the Janesville Mall parking lot and exposed himself to her, told the girl to perform a sex act on him, then raped her, according to the complaint.

Carter told the girl he took down her license plate number to gain more information about her, according to the complaint.

The girl reported the incident to Janesville police that evening. Police gathered DNA samples and physical evidence from the car, both of which were used to determine the suspect 21 years later, according to the complaint.

Grand Chute police and the FBI interviewed Carter in April. During a polygraph test, Carter admitted using plastic gun cap during the assaults to intimidate the victims, according to the complaint.

Carter told police he did not know the girl was 16. He said he saw her while in the mall and spoke with her, then started drinking before following her out of the store, according to the complaint.

No court dates have been scheduled yet for Carter in Rock County Court.

Carter was charged April 19 with first-degree sexual assault by threat of use of a dangerous weapon and kidnapping in Outagamie County Court, according to online court records.

A cash bond of $1 million was set for Carter in Outagamie County on April 19, according to online court records.