Wisconsin Rapids native working as a police officer in Minnesota is shot in the line of duty

Ryan Duxbury

A former Wisconsin Rapids man is hospitalized with serious injuries after being shot in the line of duty Tuesday in Roseville, Minnesota.

Ryan Duxbury, an officer with the Roseville Police Department, was responding to a report of multiple gunshots being fired when he was shot in the face, Police Chief Erika Scheider said in a Tuesday news conference posted to the department’s Facebook page.

Other officers got Duxbury to a squad car and drove him to a hospital, Scheider said.

The Wood County Sheriff’s Office said in a Friday morning Facebook post that Duxbury was in “serious, but stable condition.”

Duxbury has been with the department three years.

"He is a well-respected, wonderful officer with our department," Scheider said.

Officers remained at the scene for almost an hour after Duxbury was shot, and the suspect fired about 100 rounds at them, Scheider said. After about an hour, two officers fired at the shooter, hitting him.

Police gave the shooter first aid and an ambulance took him to a hospital, where he later died, Scheider said.

Duxbury graduated from Lincoln High School in 2014. He was a standout athlete, earning a scholarship to play football at the University of Minnesota-Duluth, according to the Wood County Sheriff's Office. After graduating, he was hired as a police officer for the Roseville Police Department.

Roseville is a suburb of Minneapolis.

A GoFundMe page for Duxbury has been started to help pay medical bills and other costs that will be needed during his recovery. As of Friday morning, it had raised more than $50,000 toward a $60,000 goal.

Duxbury lives with his longtime girlfriend and their beloved dog, according to the GoFundMe page. His girlfriend is a special education teacher.

MORE NEWS: Text message scams are on the rise in Wisconsin. Here’s what to do about them.

MORE NEWS: 'Pure, delicious, colorful fun': Peeps Art Show in Stevens Point celebrates artwork made in a marshmallow medium

Contact Karen Madden at 715-345-2245 or kmadden@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter at @KMadden715, Instagram at @kmadden715 or Facebook at facebook.com/karen.madden.33.

This article originally appeared on Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune: Roseville Police Officer Ryan Duxbury shot on active shooter call