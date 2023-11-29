Wisconsin Rapids selects new manager for River City Cab, ending contract with Wheels of Independence

WISCONSIN RAPIDS - The city has selected a new manager for its shared-ride taxi service.

Running Inc., of Viroqua, was selected for the city's five-year management contract to operate River City Cab, pending final approval from the Common Council, according to a news release from the city's Finance Department.

The taxi service has been operated by local organization Wheels of Independence since 1999.

Running Inc. manages transit operations in 20 other communities across Wisconsin including Marshfield, Portage, Rhinelander and Appleton.

The new contract takes effect Jan. 1, 2024, and service hours and fares are expected to remain unchanged, according to the news release.

River City Cab serves Wisconsin Rapids and areas within 5 miles of city limits. It is largely funded by state and federal grants and management contracts are awarded based on criteria determined by the city and state.

According to the city's request for proposal, the city owns five vans and five wheelchair accessible vehicles that may be leased to Running Inc. and the company must provide at least four more vehicles to meet the city’s criteria for selection.

The more than 30 current full- and part-time employees who currently work for River City Cab must reapply with Running Inc. to continue their employment with the taxi service. Running Inc. will operate an office in Wisconsin Rapids and hire locally, according to the news release.

Wheels of Independence, which specializes in accessible and non-emergency medical transportation for elderly residents and those with disabilities, has been operating in Wisconsin Rapids since September 1985. A representative for the service told the Daily Tribune Tuesday that they will continue to operate and will retain their seven full-time employees who are separate from the taxi service.

Final approval of the contract with Running Inc. is expected at December’s Common Council meeting, which is typically the third Tuesday of the month.

More city news: Wisconsin Rapids Council votes down ATV/UTV ordinance and urges supporters to petition for a referendum

Local election news: Here's an early look at what Wisconsin Rapids area voters will see on their spring 2024 ballots

Erik Pfantz covers local government and education in central Wisconsin for USA-TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin and values his background as a rural Wisconsinite. Reach him at epfantz@gannett.com or connect with him on Twitter @ErikPfantz.

This article originally appeared on Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune: Wisconsin Rapids selects new manager for River City Cab taxi service