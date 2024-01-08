Wisconsin Rapids, Stevens Point schools to close Tuesday as snowstorm approaches

Caitlin Shuda, USA TODAY NETWORK - Wisconsin
·1 min read

As central Wisconsin braces for a predicted 4 to 8 inches of snow, local schools are announcing closures for Tuesday.

Here are the schools that have announced snow days so far.

Stevens Point area

  • Stevens Point Area Public School District will be closed Tuesday, with no remote learning expectations.

Wisconsin Rapids area

  • Adams-Friendship Area School District will be closed Tuesday, along with all after-school activities.

  • Assumption Catholic Schools will be closed Tuesday, along with after-school activities and events.

  • Port Edwards School District will be fully closed Tuesday with no remote learning expectations.

  • Wisconsin Rapids Public Schools will be fully closed Tuesday with no remote learning expectations.

Snow emergencies in Stevens Point area: Officials declare snow emergencies in Stevens Point and Plover

Earthquake in Wisconsin: Crandon area in northern Wisconsin felt 2.5 magnitude earthquake Sunday morning

Contact Caitlin at cshuda@gannett.com or follow her on Twitter @CaitlinShuda.

This article originally appeared on Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune: Wisconsin Rapids, Stevens Point schools to close as snowstorm nears

Recommended Stories