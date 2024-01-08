Wisconsin Rapids, Stevens Point schools to close Tuesday as snowstorm approaches

As central Wisconsin braces for a predicted 4 to 8 inches of snow, local schools are announcing closures for Tuesday.

Here are the schools that have announced snow days so far.

Stevens Point area

Stevens Point Area Public School District will be closed Tuesday, with no remote learning expectations.

Wisconsin Rapids area

Adams-Friendship Area School District will be closed Tuesday, along with all after-school activities.

Assumption Catholic Schools will be closed Tuesday, along with after-school activities and events.

Port Edwards School District will be fully closed Tuesday with no remote learning expectations.

Wisconsin Rapids Public Schools will be fully closed Tuesday with no remote learning expectations.

