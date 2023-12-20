Wisconsin Rapids will have a new taxi provider next year. Here's what riders need to know.

WISCONSIN RAPIDS − Wisconsin Rapids residents will see a new transit provider in the new year.

Running Inc. of Viroqua was officially chosen by the Wisconsin Rapids Common Council Tuesday night to provide the city’s shared-ride taxi service. This followed a grant-mandated proposal and scoring process and approval Dec. 5 by the Finance Committee.

The city must review its transit contract every five years and Running Inc. was determined to be a better fit based on the criteria for state and federal grants than the previous provider, River City Cab.

Here’s what riders need to know ahead of the change in providers.

Who is Running Inc.?

Running Inc. began operations in 1994 in Viroqua. The company manages transit operations in 20 other communities across Wisconsin including Marshfield, Portage, Rhinelander and Appleton.

The company’s vice president, Justin Running, is mayor of Viroqua and is also a leader in the city’s fire department.

When will the change in providers happen?

Running Inc. will begin operating at 5 a.m. Jan. 2, following New Year’s Day. River City Cab will operate the city's taxi service until 4:30 p.m. Dec. 31.

What do riders need to know about the new provider?

Through January, the River City Cab phone number, 715-424-4595, will be forwarded to Running Inc. until a new permanent phone number is established.

Service hours will remain unchanged: 5 a.m. to midnight Monday-Saturday and 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

A representative for Running Inc. told the Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune they are focused on “providing safe, dependable transportation to the residents of the communities we serve” and will work with the team in Wisconsin Rapids to build a schedule that meets the demand of the service in the city.

The vehicles that will be used by Running Inc. will mostly be the same because they are owned by the city and leased to the taxi service provider. The Running Inc. representative said they have a fleet of their own that they will bring in if a need arises. The contract with the city requires the provider to supply at least four vehicles of their own. Within the first three months of the year, the taxi vehicles will get a new sticker label with "Wisconsin Rapids Public Transit" on it.

Many previous River City Cab employees are being considered for positions with Running Inc., Justin Running said during the Dec. 5 Finance Committee meeting.

What has Marshfield's experience been with Running Inc.?

Marshfield has had Running Inc. as a shared-ride taxi service provider for 10 years and just approved another five-year contract with them. Marshfield Public Transit is expected to provide about 90,000 rides in 2023.

Marshfield has a similar arrangement for its public transit as Wisconsin Rapids. A large portion of it is paid for by state and federal grants, and the city owns the majority of the vehicles that are leased to the provider. Only 10 percent of the cost of the service in Marshfield comes from the city’s property tax levy, said Marshfield City Administrator Steve Barg.

The Daily Tribune reached out to Barg this week to discuss Marshfield's experience with Running Inc.

Barg said working with Running Inc. has been a good experience and the city receives very few complaints compared to how many rides are provided. He said there were a few issues when Running Inc. first started offering service in Marshfield as they learned the city and its particular needs, but if Wisconsin Rapids residents spare them a little grace, they should ultimately be pleased with the service.

More local news: Six months after planned opening, what’s going on with Marshfield Clinic hospital in Wisconsin Rapids?

More local news: Central Wisconsin law enforcement struggle to keep up with surge in requests for police video footage

Erik Pfantz covers local government and education in central Wisconsin for USA-TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin and values his background as a rural Wisconsinite. Reach him at epfantz@gannett.com or connect with him on Twitter @ErikPfantz.

This article originally appeared on Stevens Point Journal: Running Inc. will be new taxi provider in Wisconsin Rapids next year