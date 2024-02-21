Wisconsin Rapids voters will see ATV/UTV ordinance written by activists on November ballot

WISCONSIN RAPIDS − Wisconsin Rapids voters will see a referendum on allowing ATV/UTVs on city streets on their ballots in the November general election.

The referendum is a result of "direct legislation," or a petition process to put an ordinance in front of the Wisconsin Rapids City Council. The Council had the option to pass the ordinance directly at its Tuesday meeting but the motion failed by a vote of 2-6. The direct legislation process then puts the unchanged ordinance language to a binding referendum in the next election.

Activists for the ordinance to create ATV/UTV routes on Wisconsin Rapids streets turned in over 1,200 signatures on a petition Jan. 29 to the city clerk.

The Council previously considered a similar ATV/UTV ordinance late in 2023 but alderpersons were concerned about road safety and community awareness and expressed a desire to hold a referendum on the issue. However, a 2023 change to state law eliminated the Council’s ability to initiate what would have been an "advisory referendum" on the issue.

City Attorney Susan Schill at Tuesday's meeting highlighted the differences between the petition ordinance and the one city staff put together last year. These include: removal of a minimum age of 16 for ATV/UTV drivers; a requirement for a valid license; removal of the 35 mph speed limit, instead limiting speed to a road’s automobile speed limit; a two-hour reduction in the overnight operating restriction; and inclusion of a clause stating the vehicles cannot be operated under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

The Council decided not to hold a special election for the direct legislation ordinance, which sets it on course to appear on the Nov. 5 ballot.

