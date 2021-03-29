Wisconsin Rapids woman faces seventh OWI charge

Mar. 28—JANESVILLE — A Wisconsin Rapids woman was arrested Saturday on her suspected seventh intoxicated-driving charge after authorities received a call from another driver.

A motorist called the Wisconsin State Patrol communications office around 10:36 a.m. Saturday to report Melissa Tillotson, 48, for her driving on Highway 164 in Rock County, according to a State Patrol news release.

While on the phone, the caller witnessed Tillotson drive off the road and into a ditch, according to the release.

State troopers arrived and found Tillotson in a green Volkswagen Beetle about 10 feet off the road. She was arrested on multiple charges, including seventh-offense intoxicated driving, violation of ignition interlock device restriction and operating after revocation, according to the release.

Tillotson was taken to the Rock County Jail.