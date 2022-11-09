Wisconsin Republican Senator Ron Johnson Wins Re-Election

(Bloomberg) -- Incumbent Republican Ron Johnson defeated Democrat Mandela Barnes in the Wisconsin Senate race, according to NBC and CNN.

Johnson was considered one of the most vulnerable Senate Republicans on the ballot amid his stances on vaccinations and the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol. He narrowly won his first two terms in years that favored the GOP.

