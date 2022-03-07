Wisconsin Republicans take redistricting fight to high court

FILE - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers addresses a joint session of the Legislature in the Assembly chambers during the governor's State of the State speech at the state Capitol onn Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Madison, Wis. A divided Wisconsin Supreme Court has adopted "least change" legislative and congressional redistricting maps submitted by Democratic Gov. Evers, a plan that keeps Republican majorities in place by making few deviations to current districts. (AP Photo/Andy Manis, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
SCOTT BAUER
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Tony Evers
    46th governor of Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Republicans on Monday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to block a state ruling that would enact legislative maps submitted by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, saying allowing it to stand would put in place “racial gerrymandering.”

Republicans asked the nation's highest court to put on hold the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling from last week and take an expedited appeal of the case. The court does not have to take the case. If it declines to hear it, then the state Supreme Court ruling would stand.

In a 4-3 ruling on Thursday, the Wisconsin Supreme Court chose Evers' maps over ones submitted by Republicans and other interest groups.

The decision was a marginal victory for Democrats because the new maps were more favorable to Democrats, but they are still projected to result in districts that would keep Republicans in the majority. That's because the state Supreme Court said it would only consider new district boundaries that adhered closely to the ones already in place that were drawn by Republicans in 2011.

The current districts have helped Republicans increase their majorities in the Legislature and Congress over the past decade. Democrats had wanted to draw new maps from scratch, but the state Supreme Court didn't allow it. Democrats also have a pending federal lawsuit they could revive.

“Overall, it's a step forward,” Evers said of the maps he submitted that the court adopted when asked about it following a bill signing Monday. “Overall, it's not where we need to be.”

Republicans on Friday asked the Wisconsin Supreme Court to put its ruling adopting the Evers legislative maps on hold pending the appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court. The state Supreme Court has not yet acted on that request.

Republicans, in their filing with the U.S. Supreme Court, argued that Evers' map moves too many people in Milwaukee to create more districts with a majority of Black and Hispanic voters in violation of the Constitution and federal Voting Rights Act. There are currently six Assembly districts with a Black majority, but that would grow to seven under the adopted Evers map.

“Wisconsin is now home to the 21st-century racial gerrymander,” attorneys for Republicans said in their filing with the U.S. Supreme Court. “The redraw is nothing short of a court-ordered maximization of majority-Black districts.”

Justice Brian Hagedorn, writing for the court's majority last week, said it adopted Evers maps because they made the least changes of all the proposals.

“It is not a close call,” Hagedorn wrote.

The Legislature redraws Wisconsin’s congressional and legislative district maps every 10 years to reflect population changes. The process, known as redistricting, can solidify the partisan majority in the Legislature for a decade. With the stakes so high, Evers and Republican lawmakers couldn’t agree on a plan, leading to both sides asking the state Supreme Court to choose between each side’s maps.

The new maps will be used for races this fall, starting with the Aug. 9 primary. Elections officials have pushed for quick resolution of the legal fight so the district boundaries are known before candidates take out nomination papers next month.

Republicans asked that the current districts remain in place while the court battle plays out.

Recommended Stories

  • Gov. Tony Evers says he is likely to veto a Republican plan to break up MPS into smaller districts

    The bill to create as many as eight new districts already passed the state Assembly and is up for a vote in the Senate on Tuesday.

  • Supreme Court sides with defendant in Armed Career Criminal Act case

    The Supreme Court on Monday ruled in favor of a criminal defendant who the justices found had been handed an overly harsh sentence based on lower courts' mistaken application of a law. The crux of the case turned on how many criminal "occasions" occurred one night in 1997 when William Dale Wooden and three others entered a single-building storage facility in Georgia, smashed through the drywall separating different storage areas within and stole...

  • Missouri mine owner used ‘equipment filled with rocks’ to deter inspectors, feds say

    “You go and get your lawyers and come on out tomorrow. I’ll be waiting for you and you’ll see what happens.”

  • Bill Barr says he underestimated how far Trump would go to overturn the 2020 election results: 'It was a farce'

    "The election was over for all intents and purposes. The idea that something could be done later on January 6 was nonsense," Barr said.

  • Florida surgeon general says state will recommend against giving COVID-19 vaccine to healthy children

    During a panel hosted by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis that denounced COVID-19 mitigation measures, the state’s surgeon general, Joseph Ladapo, said the Department Health will recommend against healthy children taking the vaccine.

  • In Ukraine under attack, American hopes for daughter's visa

    When her daughter was diagnosed with cancer, Tetiana Chatokhina didn't hesitate to make the trip back to Ukraine to help her recover from surgery and care for her 14-year-old grandson. Two lay beneath a table; Chatokhina, nearby, on the floor.

  • Trump jokingly suggests false flag operation against Russia

    Trump jokingly suggests false flag operation against Russia

  • GOP Sen. Rick Scott signals he is willing to consider voting for Jackson

    Republican Sen. Rick Scott (Fla.) signaled he is willing to consider voting for President Biden's Supreme Court nominee, Ketanji Brown Jackson, in an interview airing Sunday on "Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren."Scott said he is looking to meet Jackson and discuss how she sees the role of the judiciary branch."Do you understand you're not the legislative branch, your job is to interpret the law, enforce the law, but not make new law? And...

  • Cotton argues Trump, Reagan share common roots in GOP

    Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) in a new interview said former Presidents Trump and Reagan have similar roots in the Republican Party."Reagan understood what all Republicans should: We are elected to protect the American people and their prosperity and their freedom," Cotton, widely seen as a potential future GOP candidate for president, told The Wall Street Journal in an interview."Both President Reagan and President Trump, who many people say...

  • Bill to criminalize librarians would intellectually impoverish Idaho students

    A bill to impose criminal penalties for loaning out books would have a chilling effect, writes Bryan Clark. It would encourage censoring every remotely controversial book. | Opinion

  • Capitol Police issues emergency declaration over trucker convoy

    The Capitol Police Board on Sunday issued an emergency declaration as truck drivers protesting COVID-19 policies gather in the D.C. area, according to reports. The protests, which began Sunday and slowed traffic outside the capital, have been dubbed the "People's Convoy" and could last several days. The emergency declaration allows police to ask for help from the National Guard in addition to permitting payment for officers' hotel and food costs...

  • Trump not invited to conservative AEI event

    When a group of conservative leaders and donors meet for the American Enterprise Institute's annual World Forum this week, there will be one notable absence: former President Trump.The former president wasn't invited to the gathering in Sea Island, Ga., a Republican source confirmed to The Hill. The absence was first reported on Sunday by CBS News. The forum is expected to feature appearances by a handful of Republican critics of Trump, like...

  • High-powered dark money group seeks to disbar 100+ Trump election lawyers

    A dark money group with ties to Democratic Party heavyweights will spend millions this year to expose and try to disbar more than 100 lawyers who worked on Donald Trump’s post-election lawsuits, people involved with the effort tell Axios.Why it matters: The 65 Project plans to begin filing complaints this week and will air ads in battleground states. It hopes to deter right-wing legal talent from signing on to any future GOP efforts to overturn elections — including the midterms or 2024.Stay on

  • As President Biden proposed, Medicare needs the ability to negotiate drug prices

    President Biden, in his State of the Union speech, proposed giving Medicare the ability to negotiate lower prices for prescription drugs. While Medicare’s decision to limit the coverage of Aduhelm to clinical trials will hold costs in check for a while, the bigger issue is the financial implications of an effective drug for early Alzheimer’s in an environment where Medicare has no ability to negotiate prices. While Biogen (BIIB) originally priced Aduhelm at $56,000, it reduced the price, in response to weak sales, to $28,200.

  • No NATO support for no-fly zone and Vindman says Johnson has blood on his hands

    Welcome to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's daily news briefing

  • Letter: President Biden, John Kerry need to wake up

    Letter writer says President Joe Biden, climate envoy John Kerry have wrong priorities.

  • "I feel like a soldier" says Kyiv resident

    STORY: "I thought I would be even more frightened. But now I feel like a soldier. I feel that I have a lot of energy to just to fight, because I know that we will win. I know that this war against Putin is a is war he couldn't win."Laskari found refuge in a small village around 30 miles away, where her family has a house, and she has stayed there with her three-year old son, Simon, her pregnant sister, who is due to give birth in two weeks, her small child, and their parents.Russia's invasion of Ukraine on February 24 has sent nearly 1.5 million refugees fleeing westward into the European Union. Moscow calls its actions a "special military operation".Ukraine said Russian forces have focused efforts on encircling Kyiv and Kharkiv, while aiming to establish a land bridge to Crimea.

  • DeWine trying to 'weaponize' schools, targeting leaders who condemn racism| Opinion

    Gov. Mike DeWine is trying to 'weaponize' school districts and punish state board members who voted against repeal of resolution condemning racism, Cynthia Peeples says.

  • Richland School Board in ‘disarray,’ says state leadership expert brought in for coaching

    “... are you going to continue, as a team, to ramp up the tension or ... (decide) how to work together.”

  • Biden elevates Ford, GM, and now Siemens — but not Tesla — in big EV push

    Siemens has positioned itself alongside companies like Ford and GM to be one of Joe Biden’s preferred corporate faces for its ambitious EV goals. Still largely on the outside — of the DC party at least — is Tesla.