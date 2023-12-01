Wisconsin Republicans want to push agenda at whatever the cost to democracy | Letters

Recent news makes perfectly clear how a Republican-majority Legislature is working to push its agenda whatever the cost.

The latest move had the state Senate reject Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ appointments of four members serving on the Natural Resources Board and another on the Wisconsin Election Commission (“Duel over appointees gets more heated,” Oct. 19).

As Milwaukee Journal Sentinel outdoors writer Paul A. Smith reported, the GOP wants to force the NRB and Department of Natural Resources to set a wolf population goal at 350, despite the current estimate the state has about 1,000 wolves (“Wolves at center of Wisconsin political divide,” Oct. 19).

Other views: My dog needed 2 surgeries after gray wolf attack. Congress needs to act now.

The NRB traces its history almost 100 years as a nonpartisan, citizen body to protect and manage natural resources. The Legislature, meanwhile, is totally controlled by Republicans under gerrymandered maps created by the GOP. That’s despite the even split between Republicans and Democrats when it comes to voting in statewide elections.

Now we’ve seen a failed GOP attempt to fire the state’s top election administrator as we head into a presidential election year. There’s also the offand- on talk of impeaching our new Wisconsin Supreme Court justice who won by 11 percentage points, or whoever else the GOP wants to get rid of. What’s next?

Jim Carlson, Milwaukee

