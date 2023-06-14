Wisconsin Senate passes local government funding bill, sending it to Assembly

MADISON - A bill that boosts funding to local governments — and includes a series of policy provisions aimed at Milwaukee and communities across the state — cleared the state Senate on Wednesday and headed to the Assembly after months of negotiations.

The Senate passed the legislation on a 21-12 vote, with an amendment that makes a series of changes from earlier versions.

State Sen. Mary Felzkowski, R-Irma, one of the bill's authors, said the legislation was a bipartisan effort that produced wins for her district, Madison and Milwaukee.

Others disagreed.

"This is no compromise, this is grand theft," said state Sen. Lena Taylor, D-Milwaukee, who voted against the legislation.

She instead urged allowing voters to decide whether to implement sales taxes, said the deal would not actually resolve Milwaukee's budget challenges and allowed the state to reach far into the daily governance of its largest city.

The vote comes after an agreement announced last week by Republican legislative leaders and Democratic Gov. Tony Evers to allow Milwaukee and Milwaukee County to implement sales taxes by two-thirds votes of the Common Council and County Board of Supervisors instead of letting voters decide via referendum.

That deal also includes a bill that would increase state funding for public, charter and private voucher schools. That element of the agreement has been heralded by educators in the state's private school voucher programs and infuriated Wisconsin's teachers unions that blasted the agreement reached by Evers, the former state superintendent.

Before the Senate vote, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, said the Assembly had the votes to pass the legislation even as some members remain frustrated about a change replacing a referendum requirement for Milwaukee and Milwaukee County to implement sales taxes with a two-thirds vote of the Common Council and County Board of Supervisors.

"These two bills before us today are historic investments in two important areas of local government and our school choice voucher program," said Joint Finance Committee co-chair Rep. Mark Born, R-Beaver Dam.

Coupling the shared revenue package with the committee's work on the state budget, Born said, should allow lawmakers to deliver a budget Evers "should be eager to sign."

Senate amendment makes changes to local government funding bill

A state Senate amendment approved 23-10 made a series of changes to the legislation.

According to a Legislative Fiscal Bureau analysis, those changes included:

Replacing the referendum requirement for the City of Milwaukee and Milwaukee County to implement sales taxes with two-thirds votes of the Common Council and County Board of Supervisors.

Allowing Milwaukee County to add a 0.4% sales tax to its current 0.5% sales tax, for a total county sales tax of 0.9%. That's a boost from the 0.375% additional sales tax in the original legislation but also less than the 0.5% increase a coalition, which includes the city and county, had urged. The legislation allows the City of Milwaukee to pursue a 2% tax.

Allowing municipalities with fewer than 110,000 residents to receive a minimum 20% boost to the aid they receive from the state, increasing the total funding to municipalities from $192.7 million to $206.8 million.

Expanding the advisory referendums allowed under the bill.

Deal includes $103M plan for schools

Lawmakers also were set to approve a $103 million plan that increases the amount of money private schools in the state’s voucher programs would receive for each student as part of the deal between Republican legislative leaders and Evers to boost funding for local governments.

The bill also increases funding for charter schools and school districts that have low ceilings to the amount of revenue they may raise under state-imposed limits set in the 1990s that are aimed at keeping property taxes in line.

The measure was key for Republican lawmakers to agree to allow Milwaukee, a Democratic stronghold, to raise sales tax revenue and move pension obligations to the state in order to avoid fiscal crisis.

But by agreeing to sign a bill that sends more money to private voucher schools, Evers angered his oldest allies — Wisconsin’s teachers unions. Evers, a former state superintendent, rode to victory in each of his elections over the last two decades with the help of public school teachers and union support.

This story will be updated.

