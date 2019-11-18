Wisconsin Senator gives Republicans gives an account of his involvement with Trump, Ukraine

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, left, meets with U.S. Sens. Chris Murphy, right, and Ron Johnson, center. In a Sept. 5 tweet promoting the visit, the embassy tweeted Johnson and Murphy "underscored strong U.S. support for Ukraine’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and Euro-Atlantic integration."

GOP Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin sent a letter Monday to House Republicans offering his most detailed account yet of his first-hand involvement in the Ukraine controversy and at the same time assailing the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump.

Johnson said he viewed the inquiry as a "continuation of a concerted, and possibly coordinated effort to sabotage the Trump administration," and he questioned the motives of government witnesses who have voiced concerns about Trump's handling of Ukraine.

Johnson has given his version of events in numerous interviews in recent weeks but provided some new details Monday.

He talked to National Security Advisor John Bolton before calling Trump when he heard allegations that aid to Ukraine was being withheld until Ukraine launched an investigation. He tried, unsuccessfully, to talk to Vice President Mike Pence about it.

Johnson said it “didn’t register’ with him if Trump told his aides to talk to his personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, about matters related to Ukraine. And according to Johnson, Trump told Johnson he barely knew Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador who oversaw dealings with Ukraine.

Johnson released his accounting of what happened a day after he disclosed on NBC's "Meet the Press" that two House Republicans, Ohio's Jim Jordan and California's Devin Nunes, had asked him for it.

In the letter, Johnson coupled his accounts of conversations over Ukraine that he was personally involved in with a critique being offered by many Republicans of impeachment, Democrats in Congress, and government officials who have testified about their concerns regarding Trump.

Johnson asserted that government officials expressing concerns about Trump’s conduct are doing so because they “have never accepted President Trump as legitimate and resent his unorthodox style and his intrusion onto their ‘turf.’” Johnson accused these officials of trying to sabotage Trump, and, said of one key witness in the impeachment inquiry, Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, that “it’s entirely possible that Vindman fits this profile.”

Johnson has been an important figure in the impeachment saga because he attended the inauguration of Ukraine's president in May and confronted President Donald Trump in August when he heard that aid to Ukraine may be linked to investigations of Trump's rivals. Trump denied any wrongdoing and Johnson has vocally backed the president.

The senator's involvement in Ukraine traces to his role as chair of the Europe subcommittee of the Senate Foreign Relations panel and membership in the Senate's bipartisan Ukraine Caucus.

Beyond that, Johnson has maintained an unusually high profile in the public debate over the Ukraine controversy fueling the impeachment effort, defending Trump in repeated media appearances and interviews and offering his own knowledge of key events.

In their letter to Johnson, Jordan and Nunes derided the Democrats' impeachment inquiry and said, "we reluctantly write to request any firsthand knowledge you have about President Trump's actions toward Ukraine between April and September 2019."

Here's the timeline Johnson has provided, in his Monday letter and in media accounts:

May 20. Johnson attended Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky’s inauguration as part of a delegation that also included Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to Europe; Kurt Volker, the U.S. envoy for Ukraine; Rick Perry, Trump's energy secretary; and Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, of the National Security Council.

During that trip, Volker told the others about news reports of Giuliani’s calls for investigations into Ukraine, including former Vice President Joe Biden, whose son Hunter served on the board of a Ukrainian gas company, according to the Wall Street Journal. Johnson did not mention that point in his Monday letter.

May 22. Johnson said he was disappointed by the chief of staff Zelensky chose. In a text to Sondland, he wrote that the delegation should "express our concerns, but give Zelensky the benefit of the doubt."

May 23. Johnson and the others from the delegation encouraged Trump to back Zelensky. Trump raised concerns about corruption and, according to Sondland and others, directed them to work with Giuliani.