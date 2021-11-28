Wisconsin senators issue bipartisan plea to stop politicizing Waukesha killings

darrell brooks Mark Hoffman-Pool/Getty Images

Wisconsin Sens. Tammy Baldwin (D) and Ron Johnson (R) issued a joint statement Saturday asking people not to "exploit the tragedy that occurred last Sunday in Waukesha for their own political purposes," CNN reports.

Six people are dead and more than 60 injured after a driver ploughed his SUV into a Christmas parade. Prosecutors have charged Darrell E. Brooks with homicide.

The senators' statement comes after several conservative commentators accused mainstream media of painting the killings, which took place just two days after Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted following a public and racially charged trial, as part of a getaway attempt gone wrong rather than an intentional mass murder. A caption on an NBC video referred to the event as an "accident."

Some pundits even suggested that the attack should be treated as a terrorist incident in light of Brooks' social media posts that parrot Black Hebrew Israelite rhetoric and encourage violence against white people.

One post on Brooks' Facebook account, which he operates under his rap moniker MathBoi Fly, was a text-heavy meme headlined "HITLER KNEW WHO THE REAL JEWS WERE." Another expressed a desire to "KNOKK" white people "TF OUT."

The criminal complaint against Brooks cites one witness who observed the vehicle driving in "a zig-zag pattern" and another who said he believed the driver showed "a direct intent to hit as many parade participants" as possible.

Shortly before allegedly driving his car through the parade, Brooks was released on bail of only $1,000 after allegedly attempting to run over a woman with his car less than three weeks earlier.

You may also like

7 scathingly funny cartoons about Thanksgiving inflation

Who pays America's taxes?

Solutions: Crossword and Sudoku - Issue: November 26, 2021