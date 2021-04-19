Wisconsin sheriff names suspect and three victims of deadly bar shootout

David K. Li
1 min read

Sheriff's deputies identified a 24-year-old suspect and three victims of a deadly shooting that started inside a Wisconsin tavern and spilled into a firefight outside, officials said Monday.

Rakayo Alandis Vinson was booked for first-degree intentional homicide and held in lieu of $4 million bail, Kenosha County Jail records showed.

The victims were identified as Cedric Gaston, 24, Kevin Donaldson, 22, and Atkeen Stevenson, 26. Three other men, 22, 23 and 26, were also wounded.

Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth said violence, such as Sunday's early morning shooting, are becoming all too common in the community south of Milwaukee and north of Chicago.

Vinson allegedly argued with the victims, was kicked out of Somers House Tavern and came back with a gun at about 12:42 a.m., officials said.

"The suspect came inside the building shot ... two of our suspects, killed them. One fell immediately another one staggered outside in the parking lot," Beth said.

"The third victim we believe ... exchanged gunfire with that suspect across the street where they found casings."

It wasn't immediately clear if Vinson had hired or been assigned an attorney.

The Wisconsin Public Defender's Office in Kenosha County declined to say whether it had been retained to represent Vinson.

