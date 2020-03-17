A Wisconsin sheriff's move to stop arresting people for non-violent crimes is one of the ways law enforcement are trying to conserve resources during the pandemic

Thomson Reuters

From releasing inmates to limiting arrests, law enforcement around the country are juggling public safety and health during the coronavirus pandemic.

A Wisconsin sheriff has announced that the local jail will temporarily only be booking violent offenders.

Some courts have also closed or are only holding emergency hearings.

Law enforcement agencies and courthouses around the country have had to adopt policies that allow them to preserve resources and stay safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

In Racine, Wisconsin, Sheriff Christopher Schmaling announced that the jail will temporarily only be admitting violent offenders to the county jail.

The sheriff's office has also stopped all non-essential transports and is not accepting pregnant women into the jail.

"Make no mistake, any criminal threatening public safety will be arrested and incarcerated at the Racine County Jail. Racine County law enforcement is proactive, prepared, and at the ready during this National Emergency," Schmaling said in a written statement. "I firmly believe with these proactive steps, we will keep our law enforcement professionals healthy while continuing to protect our most valuable asset, our community."

Distinguished Professor of Law and Criminal Justice and Northeastern University School of Law Daniel Medwed told Insider that the coronavirus has prompted law enforcement agencies around the country to consider adjusting their policies in an effort to keep their officers and the community safe.

"There is a lot of talk about essentially allocating police resources in an appropriate way, which is a conversation I suspect almost every jurisdiction is having," Medwed told Insider. "On the one hand, you want to make sure that the police are available for public safety reasons — to make arrests and to protect the public — but you also want to make sure that they are available for other unforeseen emergencies related to the pandemic, and also make sure that they are safe as well."

Medwed said that while Racine may be among the few departments to make a public announcement about limiting arrests to violent offenders, many other agencies might be doing it "as a matter of fact."

"They might not be announcing what they're doing, but because of the constraints on their resources right now, it's probably the way most people are proceeding," Medwed said.

Outside of arrests, some departments might be looking for other non-essential functions to limit during the pandemic.

For example, the Pittsfield Police Department in Berkshire County, Massachusetts, announced Tuesday that it is limiting firearms licensing, in-person sex offender registration, and public records requests during an outbreak in their region.

Like hospitals, law enforcement and courts are forced to triage during the pandemic

A lot of effort goes into admitting each individual into a county jail, from the arrest to transport and then booking.

When resources are limited, agencies may find that arresting people suspected of minor misdemeanor offenses might not be worth it, Medwed said. Instead, they should anticipate the types of crimes a pandemic might exacerbate.

"One concern a lot of people have is that if more people are kept at home, that could lead to an escalation of domestic violence because you'll have abusers with their victims cooped up in apartments and houses without jobs to go to, without even recreational opportunities," Medwed said. "There's going to be a need for restraining orders, there might be a need for modification of custody arrangements and things like that during this really perilous time."

Some trial courts have also announced limiting proceedings to essential functions during the pandemic.

In Massachusetts, for example, The Supreme Judicial Court is restricting appearances at Massachusetts state courthouses to emergency matters only.

"The courts have issued 4 or 5 orders in the last few days. They're just revising things on the fly as new ideas develop," Medwed said. "I think the courts and law enforcement are just a piece of this broader societal puzzle, and that puzzle, the general theme, is triage."

Some states are releasing inmates to prevent the spread of coronavirus

Los Angeles County, which has the most inmates of any county prison system in the United States, announced that law enforcement agencies will reduce arrests and actively release inmates. Ohio has also released hundreds of incarcerated individuals.

"I think there is a robust conversation now about releasing people from jails and prisons, non-violent offenders, even just temporarily, to limit the spread of the virus," Medwed said. "One major concern people have, of course, is that large gatherings can facilitate the infection rate. Prison is essentially a petri dish for the infection given the close quarters and proximity of people."