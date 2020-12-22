Wisconsin shooter Kyle Rittenhouse's mom tried to sell 'Free Kyle' bikinis and other merch to raise money for his upcoming trial

Jacob Shamsian
Kyle Rittenhouse merch
Merchandise sold on the "Free Kyle" store uses models with the clothing and text photoshopped onto them. It isn't clear if they consented to advertising clothing for Kyle Rittenhouse. Free Kyle USA website

  • Kyle Rittenhouse's family opened a merch store to fund his legal defense after he was charged with homicide after shooting two anti-racism protesters in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in August.

  • The store sold "Free Kyle" bikinis, crop tops, and sports bras, The Daily Mail reported.

  • The e-commerce platform, Printful, cut it off and the store has now moved to a different platform, apparently run by Shopify. Shopify didn't immediately return Insider's request for comment.

  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

Kyle Rittenhouse's family opened up a merch store to raise money for the 17-year-old charged with homicide, at one point selling "Free Kyle"-branded bikinis and sports bras to fund his legal defense.

Wisconsin prosecutors have accused Rittenhouse of shooting and killing two anti-racism protesters and injuring a third in Kenosha this summer. He was arrested the following morning in Illinois and extradited to Wisconsin, where in November he was released on a $2 million bail.

To raise money for his legal defense, which his mother estimates will cost between $2 million and $2.5 million, his family is selling merchandise. His mother, Wendy Rittenhouse, wrote that she controls the defense fund.

"I alone control this website and Kyle's Defense Fund," she wrote. "Upon Kyles [sic] acquittal and return of the cash bail, Kyle wants to use remaining funds to help others fighting for their God-given right to defend themselves, their family, and their community."

Rittenhouse's family and defenders say Kyle Rittenhouse was acting in self-defense, and he has pleaded not guilty in the case. Much of the merchandise features the phrase "Self defense is a right, not a privilege," a quote attributed to him.

Rittenhouse has become a right-wing icon. President Donald Trump declined to condemn Rittenhouse for killing anti-racism protesters, and his administration has been directed to make sympathetic comments about him.

An e-commerce platform kicked Rittenhouse's family off. They've moved on to a new one.

According to the "Free Kyle" Twitter account associated with the family's website, the store received more than 400 orders before its vendor, Printful, cut them off for violating its acceptable use policy (the top-selling item was a "Free Kyle" logo mug, followed by a T-shirt).

"We have chosen to discontinue our business relationship with this store in order to mitigate business risk," Printful said in a statement. "Ultimately, we don't want to be affiliated with a store that's involved in such a complex, controversial, and ongoing case."

kyle rittenhouse beanie
Merchandise sold on the "Free Kyle" store uses models with the clothing and text photoshopped onto them. It isn't clear if they consented to advertising clothing for Kyle Rittenhouse. Free Kyle USA website

The "Free Kyle" Twitter account blamed "#CancelCulture" on Printful de-platforming them and canceling existing orders, and have since moved to a different e-commerce platform to power the site.

According to The Daily Mail, the Printful store included a $43 "Free Kyle" bikini, a $40 sports bra, and a $25 crop top.

The new web store has a more limited selection, with beanies, T-shirts, hoodies, and mugs. It appears to show models with pro-Rittenhouse phrases digitally edited onto the clothing. It's not clear if the models gave their consent for their images to be used for the webstore. A message sent through the Free Kyle website wasn't immediately returned.

The new website's source code shows that it is powered by the e-commerce platform Shopify. A representative for Shopify didn't immediately return Insider's request for comment.

The defense fund website shows that it has raised $59,000 through merchandise sales and direct donations so far.

Read the original article on Insider

Latest Stories

  • Ivanka Trump campaigns in Georgia, but makes no mention of her father's election fraud claims

    Ivanka Trump campaigned in Georgia on Monday for Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, but didn't mention her father's claims that election fraud had cost him victory in the state.

  • After permit approved for whites-only church, small Minnesota town insists it isn't racist

    City leaders said if they had turned down Asatru Folk Assembly, they would have faced an expensive legal battle.

  • Pakistan warns India against 'false flag' attacks in Kashmir

    Pakistan's military was on high alert in Kashmir on Monday as its prime minister warned India against carrying out any “false flag” operations in the disputed region after a U.N. vehicle in the Pakistan-held part came under attack. Pakistan blamed Friday's attack on India, implying it was aimed at embarrassing Islamabad and harming relations with the international community. India has denied the allegations.

  • The US Navy appears to be sending Iran a message with a submarine packed with missiles

    Monday's statement marks the first time since 2012 the Navy has announced the presence of a guided-missile submarine in the Persian Gulf.

  • Report: Federal prosecutors have discussed obtaining Rudy Giuliani's emails

    Federal prosecutors for the Southern District of New York have been discussing with Justice Department officials in Washington whether to make a legal request for Rudy Giuliani's emails, two people with knowledge of the matter told NBC News.Giuliani, the former mayor of New York City, is President Trump's personal lawyer. Under Justice Department policy, prosecutors must get approval from Washington before asking a judge to sign a search warrant for items that might be protected by attorney-client privilege; NBC News notes that it is not known if the approval was granted.In October 2019, The Wall Street Journal reported that SDNY prosecutors were investigating Giuliani and his business dealings in Ukraine, and as part of the probe, they examined Giuliani's bank records. That same month, two of Giuliani's associates, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, were arrested and charged with campaign finance fraud. Parnas and Fruman both helped Giuliani try to dig up dirt in Ukraine about President-elect Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden.The Washington Post reported in February that prosecutors had started talking with witnesses in an attempt to gather more documents for the investigation, and two people familiar with the matter stressed to NBC News that the probe is ongoing, with one saying it is "very active."Giuliani's attorney, Robert Costello, told NBC News he has "no reason to believe there's any truth to the allegations that there is renewed interest in my client." Earlier this month, The New York Times reported that Trump has talked with advisers about granting Giuliani a preemptive pardon.More stories from theweek.com Televangelist Pat Robertson says Biden won, won't be president long, urges 'erratic' Trump to retire Trump's eye-for-an-eye endgame Are the worst days of the Trump presidency still ahead?

  • S. Korea scrambles jets after Chinese and Russian intrusion into air defense zone

    South Korea said on Tuesday it had scrambled fighter jets in response to an intrusion into South Korea's air defense identification zone by 19 Russian and Chinese military aircraft.

  • China expels US ship from disputed waters in fresh escalation in South China Sea

    China on Tuesday claimed its military had “expelled” a US Navy destroyer after it “trespassed” into Chinese territorial waters close to the Spratly Islands, in a fresh escalation of tensions between Washington and Beijing over the South China Sea. The statement by Senior Colonel Tian Junli, spokesman for the People’s Liberation Southern Command, came shortly after the US Navy announced the USS John S McCain had asserted its “navigational rights and freedoms” in the disputed seas near the islands, “consistent with international law.” The incident occurred as Shandong, China’s second aircraft carrier, was reported to be conducting drills in the region after sailing through the sensitive Taiwan Strait on Sunday. The Chinese government claims sovereignty over most of the South China Sea, directly disputing the territorial claims of reefs, islands and waters by its smaller regional neighbours. The Philippines, Malaysia, Vietnam, Brunei and Taiwan have all laid claims to the Spratlys. This year, Beijing has been demonstrating its assertiveness over the energy-rich waters, prompting the US to denounce its “bullying behaviour” there and step up its own freedom of navigation operations.

  • A white supremacist who has advocated for legalizing child porn was arrested and charged with kidnapping a 12-year-old girl he met online

    Nathan Larson, who unsuccessfully ran for Congress in 2018, has called Hitler a 'white supremacist hero' and admitted that he was a pedophile.

  • Two passengers leave plane by emergency slide before takeoff from NYC

    The passengers were on a flight bound for Atlanta when they opened the aircraft’s cabin door.

  • Stimulus checks: Mnuchin announces when Americans will get second payment

    $600 direct payments could be issued as soon as next week, Treasury Secretary says

  • Biden has reportedly landed on Miguel Cardona, Connecticut schools chief, for education secretary

    President-elect Joe Biden is set to nominate Miguel Cardona, Connecticut's commissioner of public schools, as education secretary, The Washington Post reports, adding that the announcement could be made before Christmas on Friday. Cardona was named to his current position just last year, and before that he was assistant superintendent in Meriden, Connecticut, a district with about 9,000 students. He was born in Meriden to Puerto Rican parents, and he became Connecticut's youngest principal when he was only 28.Biden has not made a final offer, the Post reports, citing people close to the president-elect, but he met virtually with Cardona on Monday, alone with future first lady Jill Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. Biden has pledged to pick someone with a background in public education to the Education Department, and Cardona is seen as more of a consensus candidate than Biden's other rumored finalist, Howard University's Leslie Fenwick, who is a sharp critic of testing-based accountability and other business-style education policies."Cardona's experience in public education represents a sharp contrast with President Trump's education secretary, Betsy DeVos, who attended private schools and spent much of her energy advocating for alternatives to public education," the Post notes. "And while Cardona has lived in poverty, DeVos is a billionaire who has been wealthy all her life." Cardona butted heads a bit with teachers unions this fall when he pushed to open public schools amid the COVID-19 pandemic. He has been endorsed by the Congressional Hispanic Caucus. Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, called him as a "very, very solid" candidate.More stories from theweek.com Televangelist Pat Robertson says Biden won, won't be president long, urges 'erratic' Trump to retire Trump's eye-for-an-eye endgame Are the worst days of the Trump presidency still ahead?

  • 11 Luxurious Bedding Options to Start the New Year Right

    Slip into something a little more comfortableOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Pakistan army: Indian fire kills woman, wounds 3 in Kashmir

    A 50-year-old woman was killed and three other villagers wounded Tuesday when Indian troops fired into the Pakistan-administered part of the disputed Kashmir region, Pakistan’s military said. In Srinagar, the capital of Indian-administered Kashmir, Lt. Col. Devender Anand, an Indian army spokesman, accused Pakistani troops of violating a longstanding cease-fire by firing mortar shells and small weapons over the border Tuesday. Kashmir is divided between Pakistan and India and both claim it in its entirety.

  • Duke and Duchess of Cambridge accused of 'inadvertently' flouting the rule of six

    The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were accused on Monday of “inadvertently” flouting the rule of six after meeting up with the Earl and Countess of Wessex with their children at a Christmas attraction. The Cambridges were photographed at Luminate, a woodland walk on the Queen’s Sandringham estate, with their three children, Prince George, seven, Princess Charlotte, five, and Prince Louis, two, on Sunday evening. They appeared to be with the Wessexes and their two children, Lady Louise Windsor, 17, and James Viscount Severn, 13. Both groups arrived separately, the Cambridge’s from their Norfolk home, Anmet Hall, and the Wessexes from their home, Bagshot Park in Surrey. They had been given consecutive slots to enter the mile-long illuminated trail, but fellow visitors said the two families were clearly mixing and chatting together. Norfolk is in Tier 2, meaning that only six people can meet up outdoors if not from the same the same household. The whole of Surrey, bar Waverley, is in Tier 4, meaning that residents should not travel into another tier.

  • Body camera video released in fatal Texas police shooting of Joshua Feast

    Feast, 22, died after being shot on Dec. 9 when a La Marque officer was attempting to arrest him on outstanding warrants, according to police.

  • Protesters attack police with pepper spray as they try to storm Oregon capitol

    Anti-lockdown protesters that swarmed the Oregon state capitol were pushed out by police as bear spray and pepper balls flew between the two factions, according to reports and footage from the scene. About 300 members of the Proud Boys, Patriot Prayer and other groups arrived at the “Reopen Oregon” rally calling on governor Kate Brown to lift pandemic restrictions as lawmakers met in a special session to discuss stimulus and vaccination distribution measures. Protestors used bear spray against police while entering the building before they were pushed out by police using pepper spray, according to the Statesman Journal, whose photographer was shoved by protestors while capturing the event.

  • Trump administration officials subpoenaed in probe into alleged 'extensive and dangerous' political interference at CDC

    Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar and CDC Director Robert Redfield have both been subpoenaed by a House subcommittee probing allegations of political interference at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.The House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis on Monday subpoenaed Azar and Redfield for previously-requested documents, which committee chair Rep. James Clyburn (D-S.C.) said was "necessary because the Select Subcommittee's investigation has revealed that efforts to interfere with scientific work at CDC were far more extensive and dangerous than previously known," The Wall Street Journal reports.Earlier this month, Clyburn said that a CDC official, Dr. Charlotte Kent, alleged to investigators that Redfield ordered the deletion of an email showing a Trump administration appointee was trying to interfere with a scientific report amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Axios reports. And on Monday, Clyburn said that the subcommittee has obtained documents showing "Trump administration appointees attempted to alter or block at least 13 scientific reports related to" COVID-19 over a "period of four months."A spokesperson for HHS previously objected to the "subcommittee's characterization of the conversation with Dr. Kent," calling it "irresponsible," per the Journal. Clyburn said the subpoena requires Redfield and Azar to produce the requested documents by Dec. 30.More stories from theweek.com Televangelist Pat Robertson says Biden won, won't be president long, urges 'erratic' Trump to retire Trump's eye-for-an-eye endgame Are the worst days of the Trump presidency still ahead?

  • Exclusive: Biden team weighs deportation relief for more than 1 million Hondurans, Guatemalans

    The incoming Biden administration is considering a plan to shield more than a million immigrants from Honduras and Guatemala from deportation after the countries were battered by hurricanes in November, three people familiar with the matter told Reuters. U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's transition team is weighing whether to grant them Temporary Protected Status (TPS). The program allows people already in the United States at the time of the designation to stay and work legally if their home countries have been affected by natural disasters, armed conflicts or other events that prevent their safe return.

  • Missouri couple accused in torture death of 4-year-old girl

    Deputies were called just before 1 a.m. Sunday to a rural home near the town of Cole Camp, the Benton County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release. The child's mother, Mary Mast, 28, and her 2-year-old son also were badly beaten. Deputies on Monday arrested the family's neighbors, Ethan Mast, 35, and Kourtney Aumen, 21.

  • Karima Baloch: Pakistani rights activist found dead in Toronto

    Karima Baloch, who was living in exile, was named in the BBC's annual list of 100 inspirational women.