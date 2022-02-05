Wisconsin shooting leaves 2 dead, 2 injured; police say suspect is in custody

A suspect is in custody after a shooting in Wisconsin left two people dead, with two more injured.

According to Fox 6 Milwaukee, police say that the shooting occurred on Saturday morning at an apartment complex in Brown Deer, Wisconsin, which is a suburb of Milwaukee.

One person who was shot is reportedly in critical condition, according to police.

Police did not shoot the suspect and no officers were injured, according to Brown Deer Police department Chief Peter Nimmer.

The Milwaukee County medical examiner tweeted that it will be conducting autopsies for one adult male victim and one adult female victim.